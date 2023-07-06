ASCA And Fitter & Faster Announce 2023 Top 10 Age Group Coaches

Courtesy: Fitter and Faster and ASCA

TOP 10 GROUP COACHES OF THE YEAR FOR 2023

Announced by Fitter and Faster and ASCA

Fort Lauderdale, FL – The American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA) and Fitter & Faster Swim Camps are pleased to announce the TOP 10 AGE GROUP COACHES OF THE YEAR FOR 2023.

Congratulations to the following outstanding coaches (in alphabetical order):

Coach Club, LSC Shannon Cowley Club Wolverine, MI Joe Finke Saint Petersburg Aquatics, FL Chrissy Gentry Lakeside Aquatic Club, NT Rod Hansen Irvine Novaquatics, CA Reed Miller DART Swimming, SN Matt Paige Crow Canyon Sharks, PC Brian Pajer Aquazot Swim Club, CA John Poorman Dynamo Swim Club, GA Doug Reed Terrapins Swim Team, PC Gabi Sofia Long Island Aquatic Club, MR

The national winner of the Fitter and Faster/ASCA Age Group Coach of the Year for 2023 will be revealed at an awards ceremony on September 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the 2023 ASCA World Clinic at the Dallas Sheraton. For more information on the ASCA World Clinic go to www.ascaworldclinic.com. The Top 10 finalists will be introduced and honored at the Awards Ceremony.

The Top 10 age group coaches were selected based on USA Swimming’s National Rankings data from May 1, 2022 through April 30, 2023 for both LCM and SCY for 11-12 and 9-10 age groups. Coaches received bonus points for number of swimmers with a #1 ranking, and for number of different swimmers ranked.