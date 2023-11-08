Chloe Stepanek Hits 1:58.73 200 Free Lifetime Best In TAMU LCM Exhibition With GA Tech

Texas A&M vs Georgia Tech (Exhibition)

November 4, 2023

College Station, TX

LCM (50 meters)

One day after facing off in dual meet action, Texas A&M and Georgia Tech took to the long course pool for some exhibition racing, and there were a few noteworthy swims produced between the two squads.

Highlighting the action was Aggie senior Chloe Stepanek, who set a new lifetime best of 1:58.73 in the women’s 200 freestyle, dipping under her previous mark of 1:59.15 from the 2022 U.S. Summer Nationals.

That performance slots the 21-year-old into 4th in the U.S. rankings for the 2023-24 season, trailing a trio of swimmers who raced internationally at the World Juniors and Pan Am Games over the last two months.

Stepanek won the SCY 200 free one day prior in 1:44.15, ranking her 3rd in the NCAA this season.

She also swam the LCM 100 fly on Saturday, clocking 1:00.96 to narrowly miss her 2022 PB of 1:00.91.

Another noteworthy performer on the women’s side was Georgia Tech’s Sabyne Brisson, who set a pair of personal bests in the women’s 100 breast (1:09.78) and 200 breast (2:31.44), getting well under her previous marks of 1:11.57 and 2:34.65, respectively.

GA Tech also had some strong showings from Mert Kilavuz, Berke Saka and Batur Unlu on the men’s side, while TAMU had Baylor Nelson win the 100 free (50.54).

TAMU did not issue a recap of the LCM meet.

GEORGIA TECH PRESS RELEASE

Courtesy: Georgia Tech Athletics

College Station, TX – Georgia Tech swim and dive concluded its long course exhibition against Texas A&M on Saturday.

For the women, Sabyne Brisson had yet another impressive day as she finished with Olympic qualifying times in both the 100 and 200 breast. The women also had several impressive performances including first place finishes from Allison Brown(400 free- 4:28.21), Lindsey Merk(100 fly- 1:03.23), and Kendal Chunn(200 IM- 2:21.62).

The Jackets also had a swarm of second place performances from Arianna Sakellaris (400 free 4:28.36), Anna Hadijiloizou (50 free- 26.63), Zora Ripkova (200 free- 2:06.16), and Clarissa Sabin (100 breast- 1:12.70)

Mert Kilavuz finished the day with another first-place performance in the 800 free with a time of 8:03.27. Other first place performances for the men include Berke Saka (200 IM – 2:00.96), Batur Unlu (200 free-2:50.63), Julian Killius (100 back- 1:03.95), and Robin Yeboah (50 free- 23.32).

Several Jackets also had podium finishes for the men including second place performance times from Ben Gehard (400 free- 4:13.18), Nils Bognar (200 Im- 2:07.65), Leandro Odorici (50 free- 23.60), Sean Santos (400 IM – 4:49.00), David Gapinski (100 fly- 55.37), and Ricky Balducinni (200 free- 1:52.68).

Up Next:

Georgia Tech Swim and dive will head to Athens, Ga for the UGA Invite that is set to begin Thursday, November 16,2023.