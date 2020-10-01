China Takes Down Mixed Medley World Record (Updated With Video)

2020 CHINESE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

September 26th – October 2nd

Qingdao, China

LCM (50m)

Results via Asian Media

While competing on the final day of the 2020 Chinese Swimming Championships, China blasted a new World Record in the mixed medley relay.

The combination of Xu Jiayu, Yan Zibei, Zhang Yufei, and Yang Junxuan crushed a collective effort of 3:38.41 in the heats to narrowly get under the previous WR mark of 3:38.56 set by the United States at the 2017 World Championships.

The former record was held by the squad of Matt Grevers, Lilly King, Caeleb Dressel, and Simone Manuel, which speaks to the caliber of talent it took to take down this standard.

Splits for the Chinese team versus the former U.S. world record holders are below. China front-ended their relay with men, while the Americans alternated gender by stroke.

New Record – 3:38.41

Old Record – 3:38.56

Matt Grevers – 52.32

Lilly King – 1:04.15

Caeleb Dressel – 49.92

Simone Manuel – 52.17

China was hungry for some vindication after seeing their squad disqualified at the 2019 FINA World Aquatic Championships. They were eager to improve upon their co-bronze medal finish at the 2017 World Championships behind the Americans and runner-up Australia.

The team members on this heats relay that just broke the WR have been doing major damage on the individual level here at these Championships. Xu clocked a prelims 100m back time of 52.37, Yan Zibei crushed a time of 58.73 in the 100m breast, Zhang posted both a 52.90 100m free and 55.62 100m fly while Yang Junxuan won the women’s 200m free.

At an unofficial test meet in Shandong Province this past July, the same mixed medley relay combination of produced a collective effort of 3:40.56 as a preview. Xu opened in a speedy 52.78 backstroke leg, while Yan took over with a sub-59 clocking of 58.57 to carry the momentum into breaststroke.

Zhang Yufei came in with a solid fly split of 56.11, while Yang anchored in a stellar 53.10.