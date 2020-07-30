Xu Jiayu & Company Nearly Break Asian Mixed Medley Relay Record At Time Trial

SUMMER TEST COMPETITION (CHN)

Wednesday, July 29th – Friday, July 31st

Shandong Province, China

50m (LCM)

Results via Chinese app

Several Chinese national team members were in the water yesterday competing against one another in a closed competition before heading to a 3-week training camp.

A 3-day, unofficial meet is being held in Shandong Province, with the likes of Xu Jiayu, Yan Zibei and Ye Shiwen getting some swimming under their belts before their National Championships in the middle of next month.

The mixed medley relay combination of Xu Jiayu, Yan Zibei, Zhang Yufei and Yang Junxuan produced a collective effort of 3:40.56 to get the competition started. Xu opened in a speedy 52.78 backstroke leg, while Yan took over with a sub-59 clocking of 58.57 to carry the momentum into breaststroke.

Zhang Yufei came in with a solid fly split of 56.11, while Yang anchored in a stellar 53.10.

All told the foursome’s 3:40.56 unofficial time here would have rendered the squad as the bronze medalists at last year’s FINA World Aquatic Championships. The Chinese team there in Gwangju was disqualified and unable to reach the podium in this event.

For additional perspective as to how fast this meet’s unofficial mixed relay was, their time fell just .12 shy of the Chinese national record and Asian continental record. That mark stands at the 3:40.45 result the squad of the aforementioned first 3 members along with anchor Zhu Menghui registered for gold at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

Splits for that Asian Games effort included 52.30 for Xu, 58.45 for Yan, 56.61 for Zhang, and 53.09 for Zhu.

Additional Day 1 Notes: