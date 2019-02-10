Charlotte Bonnet Swims 1:57 in 200 Free at Golden Tour – Nice

2019 FFN GOLDEN TOUR CAMILLE MUFFAT – NICE

Friday, February 8-Sunday, February 10, 2019

Prelims 8:30am GMT+1 (2:30am EST/11:30pm PST); finals 4pm on Friday and Saturday (10am EST/7am PST), 3pm on Sunday (9am EST/6am PST)

Piscine Jean Bouin, Nice, France

50m

Psych sheet

Live results

Meet site

Day 1 recap

Defending European Champion in the 200 free Charlotte Bonnet opened her 2019 season in her pet event with a 1:57.86 win on Saturday in Nice. She was the only swimmer in the final under 2 minutes, beating out Marie Wattel (2:00.45) and Sweden’s Michelle Coleman (2:00.63).

That time jumps Bonnet to 4th in the world so far this season, though it’s actually 6-tenths slower than she swam in her opener in Nice last year. In fact, it’s slower than she’s been at every February opener she’s raced in on this weekend since 2015. Bonnet is one of the world’s fastest in-season 200 freestylers: only Katie Ledecky and Taylor Ruck swam more sub-:157s last season than the 6 times that she did it.

Bonnet already won the 50 free (24.83) on Friday, was the fastest swimmer in prelims of both the 50 breast (31.96) and 50 fly (26.60) in prelims before scratching finals, and still has the 100 free and 100 fly left to swim on Sunday.

Other Day 2 Winners: