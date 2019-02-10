Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Jake Magahey Breaks Oldest National HS Yards Record in 500 Free

Georgia 6A-7A State Championship Meet

  • February 7th-9th, 2019
  • Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia
  • 25y, prelims/finals

Full meet recap to follow.

Mill Creek High School junior Jake Magahey broke the National Public High School Record in the boys’ 500 yard free on Saturday at the Georgia 6A-7A State Championship meet. He won the race in 4:15.63, which breaks the oldest boys’ National High School Record on the books: the 4:16.39 done by Jeff Kostoff of Upland High School in Upland, California on May 14th, 1983. Kostoff is currently an assistant coach for the men’s team at Stanford.

Magahey’s  Splits:

  • 100m – 49.28
  • 200m – 1:40.15 (50.87)
  • 300m – 2:31.88 (51.73)
  • 400m – 3:23.99 (52.11) (1:43.84)
  • 500m – 4:15.63 (51.64)

The overall high school record remains the 4:12.87 swum by Grant Shoults of Santa Margarita Catholic in California on May 14, 2016. This swim isn’t actually Magahey’s best: at the Speedo Winter Junior East Championships in December he swam 4:14.61.

Magahey also swam, and won, the 200 free in 1:35.62, split 19.95 on the 200 free relay, and split 43.69 on the 400 free relay (both on rolling starts).

The new oldest boys’ record on the books (pending ratification of this swim and Destin Lasco’s 200 SCM free from earlier this year) is Kyle Bubolz’s public school short course meters record in the 50 free of 22.61. Bubolz set that time in 2004. The oldest remaining yards records, the most common course in high school swimming, are David Nolan’s trio of public school records from 2011. He broke the 200 IM (1:41.39), 100 free (42.34), and 100 back (45.49) records on the same day at the 2011 Pennsylvania State Championship meet.

The oldest record for either gender and either course (and only remaining pre-2000 record) is Tracy Caulkins’ 100 short course meters breaststroke. She swam 1:07.47 in January of 1981 while racing for Harpeth Hall in Tennessee, which is the independent and overall high school records.

 

4
Leave a Reply

3 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Swimfan6

Is he committed to a college program yet?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
17 minutes ago
Braden Keith

Not that I’m aware of.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
10 minutes ago
Ragnar

Come to Austin

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago
Guy

Especially impressive considering (according to his splits) he swam it in meters.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
9 seconds ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!