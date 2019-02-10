Jake Magahey Breaks Oldest National HS Yards Record in 500 Free

Georgia 6A-7A State Championship Meet

February 7th-9th, 2019

Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia

25y, prelims/finals

Full meet recap to follow.

Mill Creek High School junior Jake Magahey broke the National Public High School Record in the boys’ 500 yard free on Saturday at the Georgia 6A-7A State Championship meet. He won the race in 4:15.63, which breaks the oldest boys’ National High School Record on the books: the 4:16.39 done by Jeff Kostoff of Upland High School in Upland, California on May 14th, 1983. Kostoff is currently an assistant coach for the men’s team at Stanford.

Magahey’s Splits:

100m – 49.28

200m – 1:40.15 (50.87)

300m – 2:31.88 (51.73)

400m – 3:23.99 (52.11) (1:43.84)

500m – 4:15.63 (51.64)

The overall high school record remains the 4:12.87 swum by Grant Shoults of Santa Margarita Catholic in California on May 14, 2016. This swim isn’t actually Magahey’s best: at the Speedo Winter Junior East Championships in December he swam 4:14.61.

Magahey also swam, and won, the 200 free in 1:35.62, split 19.95 on the 200 free relay, and split 43.69 on the 400 free relay (both on rolling starts).

The new oldest boys’ record on the books (pending ratification of this swim and Destin Lasco’s 200 SCM free from earlier this year) is Kyle Bubolz’s public school short course meters record in the 50 free of 22.61. Bubolz set that time in 2004. The oldest remaining yards records, the most common course in high school swimming, are David Nolan’s trio of public school records from 2011. He broke the 200 IM (1:41.39), 100 free (42.34), and 100 back (45.49) records on the same day at the 2011 Pennsylvania State Championship meet.

The oldest record for either gender and either course (and only remaining pre-2000 record) is Tracy Caulkins’ 100 short course meters breaststroke. She swam 1:07.47 in January of 1981 while racing for Harpeth Hall in Tennessee, which is the independent and overall high school records.