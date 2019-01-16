Twice as Nice: Burns Also Breaks 200 Free National High School Record

For the 2nd time in the same night, the National Public High School Record in the 200 short course meters freestyle has been broken. Pending ratification of both records (both swims came in in pools previously certified for records), Brendan Burns will emerge with the record at the end of the day after his 1:48.47.

Burns, an Indiana commit, is a senior at Conestoga High School in Berwyn, Pennsylvania swam his time in a dual meet against Garnet Valley High School. His swim was faster than the 1:51.15 that junior Destin Lasco posted in a dual meet against Egg Harbor, also on Tuesday evening, in New Jersey. Burns’ meet was scheduled to start at 3:45, while Lasco’s was scheduled to start at 4:00 – so barring any time-stamped evidence, the best we can declare with certainty is that both swimmers were faster than the old record, and that Burns will end the day with the record.

The record coming into the day was the 2nd-oldest on the NISCA National High School Record books. The old mark of 1:51.58 was set by John Kennedy of St. Joseph’s High School in Metuchen, New Jersey. He swam his time of 1:51.58 on January 14th, 1988. The only remaining standing record from pre-2000 is Jeff Kostoff’s public school record in the 500 free, which was set in May of 1983.

This is Burns’ 2nd National High School Record, adding to his previous record in the 100 short course meters fly. He swam a 52.41 in the same pool on January 22nd, 2018.