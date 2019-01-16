Destin Lasco Breaks Another National High School Record in SCM

Update: Conestoga High School’s Brendan Burns also broke the record on Tuesday, in Pennsylvania, with a time of 1:48.47. Both swimmers’ meets started at similar times, so it’s unclear as to who broke the record first, but Burns ends the day with the mark.

Destin Lasco of Mainland Regional High School in Linwood, New Jersey has broke the NISCA National Public High School Record in the 200 short course meter freestyle. Swimming in Mainland Regional’s pool, Lasco swam a 1:51.15, which broke the old National Public High School Record of 1:51.58. That record was set by another New Jerseyan John Kennedy almost exactly 21 years ago – on January 14th, 1988.

Lasco’s Splits:

27.09

28.09

29.07

26.90

That record was the 2nd-oldest record on NISCA’s national record books, and one of only two set prior to the year 2000. The new oldest mark is the public high school record in the 500 free, which Jeff Kostoff set in 1983.

Lasco and the Mainland Regional High School boys now own 8 of the 12 National Public High School Records in short course meters (which is an approved course for high school competition in the United States, but is by-far less-competed as compared to short course yards). Lasco owns 5 individual records, and Mainland Regional owns all 3 relay records.

Trey Freeman of the Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee still holds the Independent High School record in 1:47.49 – the fastest overall short course meters time in high school competition.

Lasco’s National Public High School Records in Short Course Meters: