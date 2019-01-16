Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Destin Lasco Breaks Another National High School Record in SCM

Update: Conestoga High School’s Brendan Burns also broke the record on Tuesday, in Pennsylvania, with a time of 1:48.47. Both swimmers’ meets started at similar times, so it’s unclear as to who broke the record first, but Burns ends the day with the mark.

Destin Lasco of Mainland Regional High School in Linwood, New Jersey has broke the NISCA National Public High School Record in the 200 short course meter freestyle. Swimming in Mainland Regional’s pool, Lasco swam a 1:51.15, which broke the old National Public High School Record of 1:51.58. That record was set by another New Jerseyan John Kennedy almost exactly 21 years ago – on January 14th, 1988.

Lasco’s Splits:

  • 27.09
  • 28.09
  • 29.07
  • 26.90

That record was the 2nd-oldest record on NISCA’s national record books, and one of only two set prior to the year 2000. The new oldest mark is the public high school record in the 500 free, which Jeff Kostoff set in 1983.

Lasco and the Mainland Regional High School boys now own 8 of the 12 National Public High School Records in short course meters (which is an approved course for high school competition in the United States, but is by-far less-competed as compared to short course yards). Lasco owns 5 individual records, and Mainland Regional owns all 3 relay records.

Trey Freeman of the Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee still holds the Independent High School record in 1:47.49 – the fastest overall short course meters time in high school competition.

Lasco’s National Public High School Records in Short Course Meters:

  • 200 free – 1:51.51
  • 200 IM – 2:00.14
  • 100 free – 49.95
  • 400 free – 3:53.30
  • 100 back – 53.28
  • 200 medley relay – 1:43.99
  • 200 free relay – 1:33.07
  • 400 free relay – 3:26.36

5
Terror

Fantastic swim! Do only some schools swim scm, as I know when I swam in high school we only swam yards. Is it by state or?

37 minutes ago
Braden Keith

Terror – it really just depends on the pool. Tends to be more common in certain states (Virginia, Tennessee, NJ), but I don’t know of any states that use SCM for their championship meets.

34 minutes ago
thezwimmer

Whatever pools are available. In South Carolina, many of our high school meets are neighborhood pools, making them 25m.

33 minutes ago
swimmerTX

Back-halfing it once again… last 50 split dear god

14 minutes ago
Caeleb Dressel’s Bandana

I wish America built their pools in meters instead of yards…

5 minutes ago

