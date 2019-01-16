SCSU Catch Rays Down in Davie, Florida (Training Trip Highlights)

The Southern Connecticut State University swim programs travelled down to Davie, FL for some winter break training in the sun. Below is their highlight video, made by SCSU swimmer Meaghan Spagnolo.

Music: Left Hand Free (Lido Remix). Close to Me, by Swae Lee

At the 2018 NE10 championships, both the men’s and women’s programs successfully defended their 2017 titles for a double-program win. The women are coming into 2019 with 2 back-to-back titles while the men storm in with 13 consecutive titles.

The Owls started 2019 with wins against LeMoyne on January 12th. Their next meet is January 18th against TCNJ.