SwimmersBest Drill of the Month: Pull Buoy Dive

December’s drill comes to us from Stephanie Wiswell, director of aquatics and middle and high school swim coach at The Village School in Houston, Texas.

“The pull buoy dive is to work on the explosion off the start,” she said.

To perform the drill, swimmers take their mark while holding the pull buoy underneath the block in their regular start position. Then when they go, they should jump up and out while throwing the buoy as high up as they can. The swimmers should find a point where they are parallel with the pool surface, in full body extension, before entering the water in a tight streamline.

“I love using it with my middle school and high school aged swimmers! I have been teaching/coaching swim since 2005 in the Katy, Tx area and have been The Village School middle and high school coach for four years,” Wiswell said. “This is also the fourth year for The Village School swim team. We were the TAPPS (Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools) Regional Champions in 2018.”

