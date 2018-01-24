Brendan Burns Demolishes National Public HS Record in 100 SCM Fly

On Monday night, racing for Conestoga High School, junior Brendan Burns set fire to a national public high school record.

Swimming the 100 short course meter butterfly against Garnet Valley, Burns shot out to the win with a time of 52.41. That knocks over three seconds off of the old record, which stood at 55.62. That mark was set over a decade ago in 2003 by Kyle Bubolz from Waukesha North High School in Wisconsin.

His national record is not only the public school mark, but the overall mark, seeing as he went much faster than the private/independent school record of 55.40 done by Peddie School’s Patrick Park.

Burns broke the pool record, too, by a long shot. That mark was a 57.17 done by Shane Ryan in 2012. Ryan swam at Penn State and is an Irish record holder in the 50 and 100m backstrokes in long course.

In addition to his big 100 fly, Burns swam a 53.66 to win the 100 back by over twelve seconds, and he swam on two of Conestoga’s relays. His 53.66 is just off of Destin Lasco‘s 53.28 national record, which was done earlier this month.