Teen Swimmer Killed By Stray Bullet In Vancouver Shootout

15-year-old Alfred Wong, who was hit by a stray bullet in a shootout between rival gang members in Vancouver on Saturday, January 13th, passed away early last week.

Wong had been a member of the Hyack Swim Club since age 8 where he also volunteered as a lifeguard. Hyack Head Coach Frici Laszlo said Wong, who had stepped away from competitive swimming himself, remained involved with the club because “swimming was part of his lifestyle.”

News 1130 also reported that some form of “mental health support” will be offered to the members of Hyack Swim Club.

Wong was sitting in the backseat of his parents’ car as they were driving him home after having dinner with his older brother when he was shot. Since the 13th Vancouver police have been piecing together video surveillance footage from cameras near the scene of the shootout. Vancouver Police have not yet released the identity of the shooter responsible for taking Wong’s life, calling it “hold-back evidence,” though Police Chief Adam Palmer claims they have ascertained which gunman is responsible. One other motorist was also injured but was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The actual target of the shooting, a 23-year-old drug dealer, was also killed in the exchange. Before he was killed he returned gunfire at his assailants.

Pastor Caleb Choi of the Coquitlam Christ Church of China described Wong as “a bright young man who excelled at his studies.” Wong was involved with a church youth group and was preparing to join a leadership camp with his high school, Pinetree Secondary School.

Two scholarships have been created in Alfred Wong’s name to commemorate him.