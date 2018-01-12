Destin Lasco Breaks 2 More National High School Records (SCM)

Sophomore Destin Lasco of Mainland Regional High School in Linwood, New Jersey has broken two more short course meters National High School Records. He swam a 2:00.14 in the 200 IM and a 53.28 in the 100 back on Friday, both of which improved upon the old public school records and the unofficial overall high school records.

In the 200 IM, Lasco broke his own mark of 2:02.14 that he set almost exactly a year ago, on January 17th, 2017 by exactly two seconds. While his opening butterfly split was slower on Friday than it in his old record, he was faster on every other leg – most notably, his specialty backstroke leg, where he dropped a full second.

Comparative Splits:

Lasco 2017 Lasco 2018 Old Record New Record Fly 27.15 27.60 Back 30.87 29.85 Breast 35.86 35.21 Free 28.26 27.48 Total 2:02.14 2:00.14

The independent schools record still belongs to U.S. National Team member Nic Fink, who swam a 2:05.27 from the Pingry School in 2011 (Curtis Ogren swam 2:00.48 in 2014, but the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association, or NISCA, never recognized the swim).

In Lasco’s 2nd individual swim of the night, he also broke the national record in the 100 back. His 53.28 dropped the 2008 record of Science Hill High School’s Kyle Owens, who went on to an All-American career at Auburn. Zach Althoff from the Baylor School has the NISCA Indepedent High School Record.

On Tuesday, Lasco and his teammates broke the NISCA public school records in the 200 free and medley relays. The New Jersey high school state championship meet is in March.