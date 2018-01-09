Mainland Boys Lower SCM National HS Records In 200 Free & Medley Relay

The Mainland Regional High School boys lowered a pair of national high school relay records (public) on Tuesday, taking down the SCM marks in the 200 free and medley relay.

In the medley, the foursome of Destin Lasco (24.64), Erik Truong (30.55), Glenn Lasco (25.34) and Joey Rogers (23.46) combined for a time of 1:43.99, lowering the previous record of 1:44.47 set by Princess Anne High School in February of 2014.

In the free relay they broke their own record by just over a second, with Rogers (23.71), Nick Dinofrio (23.91), Glenn Lasco (23.02) and Destin Lasco (22.43) coming in at 1:33.07 to take down their mark of 1:34.09.

That record, which included the Lasco brothers and Rogers, was set in February of last year.

Along with the relay records, Destin Lasco also holds the SCM records in the 200 IM (2:02.14) and 100 free (49.95). Mainland also holds the 400 free relay record, set last year at 3:26.36.

The team will compete in their state meet at the beginning of March.