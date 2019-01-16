Lucas Musselman Breaks Pool Record as Rider Beats Monmouth

Courtesy: Rider Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ – The Rider University men’s swimming and diving team opened the second semester of action with a 158-112 dual-meet victory against hOURglass and Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) rival Monmouth on Tuesday evening at the Coppola Pool on campus.

It was a dominant performance for the Broncs (5-1, 2-0 MAAC) as the hosts racked up victories in several events.

Rider defeated the Hawks (6-2, 2-2 MAAC) for the fourth season in a row.

It was a day to remember for senior Lucas Musselman (Timonium, MD/Loyola Blakefield) as set a new pool record in the 200 IM. Musselman broke the oldest standing pool-record (14 years) with a time of 1:53.21.

Freshman Webster Bozzo (Christansted, Virgin Islands/Good Hope Country Day) had a strong day in the pool for the Broncs, winning the 100 back with a time of 53.91. He also added a second-place finish in the 200 back at 1:57.32.

Freshman David Cooper (Spring, TX/Klein Oak) also added a win for Rider in the 200 breast with a time of 2:13.66. Cooper also racked up a second-place finish in the 1,000 free (10:28.45).

The Broncs got strong performances from their divers as senior Joseph Warker (Reading, PA/Wilson) posted an NCAA Division I Zone A qualifying mark in the 1M. He also won the 3m with a score of 313.35.

BRONCS BY THE NUMBERS

– The Rider 200 medley relay quartet of Justin Carey, Carter Paules, Cole May and Vincent Gibbons won with a time of 1:34.56.

– Kyle Iorizzo won the 1,000 free with a time of 9:59.78.

– Carter Paules won the 100 breast at 59.53.

– Dimitri Maldonado finished first in the 200 fly at 1:58.00.

– Vincent Gibbons ended up first overall in the 50 free at 21.34.

– Cole May was first in the 100 fly with a time of 51.93.

– Patrik Rollefson was second in the 3M at 237.37.

– Joe Gewartowski finished second in the 200 free (1:49.00), 100 free (48.34) and the 50 free (21.71).

–Kyle Iorizzo also added a second-place finish in the 500 free with a time of 4:50.77.

– Rich Fortels came in second in the 100 back, touching at 54.10.

– Jack Ruggieri finished second in the 100 fly with a time of 52.55.

The Rider University women’s swimming and diving team opened the second semester of action with a 178-92 dual-meet victory against hOURglass and Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) rival Monmouth on Tuesday evening at the Coppola Pool on campus.

It was a dominant performance for the Broncs (3-4, 2-1 MAAC) as the hosts racked up victories in each of the first 12 events.

Rider defeated the Hawks (4-5, 2-3 MAAC) for the fourth season in a row.

Freshman Maire Wilson had a strong day as she finished first in both the 1,000 free (11:11.55) and the 500 free (5:27.27).

Junior Olivia Iswalt also picked up two wins on the day, finishing first overall in both the 50 free (24.88) and the 100 free (55.32).

Freshmen Kyra Schwerzler (Mullica Hill, NJ/Clearview Regional) and Kylie McMahon (Annapolis, Md/St. Mary’s) each won two individual events as well for the Broncs. Schwerzler came in first in the 100 breast (1:08.01) and the 200 breast (2:29.62), while McMahon won the 100 fly (58.06) and the 200 fly (2:11.48).

The Broncs got strong performances from their divers as junior Meg Tomayko (Murfreesboro, TN/Siegel) won the 1M with a score of 257.48. Senior Breanne Hatter (Lincroft, NJ/Middletown HS South) landed in second-place at 248.26 and sophomore Meagan Fornero (Conroe, TX/Legacy Prepatory Christian Academy) ended up in third with a total score of 211.20.

BRONCS BY THE NUMBERS

– The Rider 200 medley relay quartet of Taylor Stalnaker, Kyra Schwerzler, Kylie McMahon and Olivia Iswalt won with a time of 1:48.78.

– Anastasia Aleksandrova won the 200 free with a mark of 2:00.21.

– Kayla May won the 100 back at 59.04 and she came in second in the 200 back with a time of 2:08.26.

– Jessica Homitz was second in the 1,000 free at 11:28.99.

– Taylor Stalnaker was second in the 100 back at 59.66 and she also finished second in the 100 fly with a time of 1:02.11.

– Caylie Cardona came in second in both the 100 breast (1:09.47) and the 200 breast (2:33.20).

– Lauren Kerner was second in the 200 fly, touching at 2:26.14.

UP NEXT

Rider returns to action at home on Saturday, January 19, with a dual meet against conference foe Bryant that is slated to begin at 11:00 am on campus.