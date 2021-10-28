Chalmers Produces 20.68 Aussie, Oceanic SCM 50 Free Record

2021 FINA WORLD CUP STOP #4 – KAZAN
- Thursday, October 28 – Saturday, October 30th
- Kazan Aquatics Palace, Kazan, Russia
- Prelims: 10 am local / 3 am ET
- Finals: 6 pm local / 11 am ET
- SCM (25m)
- Results
Multi-Olympic medalist Kyle Chalmers keeps raising the bar in the men’s 50m and 100m freestyle events across this FINA World Cup circuit. The Aussie has been consistently landing atop the podium, with today’s 50m free performance adding a little extra in the form of a new national record and Oceanic record for the ace.
Chalmers hit the wall tonight in a monster effort of 20.68, sealing the deal for gold ahead of reigning World Cup Record holder Vlad Morozov of Russia. Morozov got to the wall just .13 later in 20.81, while Dutchman and 2016 FINA Short Course World champion Jesse Puts rounded out the top 3 tonight in a time of 21.08.
Entering this meet, Chalmers’ previous personal best in this short course meters 50 free rested at the 20.74 he produced as a member of the International Swimming League (ISL) team of London Roar. That result was posted at the final in Las Vegas during season 1 in 2019.
Flash forward to tonight and the South Australian dynamo dropped another .06 to get his 20.68 mark, with another round of ISL playoffs on the horizon for next month in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. Chalmers now ranks as the 10th fastest man ever in this SCM 50 free, tying Hungary’s Maxim Lobanovskij.
Already on this World Cup circuit, he’s been in the range of 21.01 in Berlin, 20.97 in Budapest and 21.02 in Doha last week, with that last performance marking his only loss across the 4 stops now that the race in Kazan is complete.
GOAT
Morozov was ahead of Chalmers before the 25 m turn, but after the underwater Chalmers was in front. Chalmers has improved a lot his turns and I think that he’s also more powerful than ever.
In the interview after the race he was satisfied for his 50 free result, looking towards tomorrow 100 free final (my pick: 44.88).
100 free WR seems likely tomorrow.
Also, Morozov getting back into shape.
44.8 in his range
yep 21.4+23.4
Wr tomorrow?
Leveaux’s WR shaking rn
Meanwhile, Caeleb is getting a full leg sleeve in order to even out his full arm sleeve, which will thermo and aerodynamically increase his streamline next summer when the annual Caeleb vs Kyle fight continued. So glad Kyle will finally be at his best for a summer meet, don’t care who wins as long as they break 47 together.
Sick.
Next year they tie at 46.69
Dressel 22.05 24.64
Chalmers 22.56. 24.13
Please God, make it happen
Go Australia! 🇳🇿
Scary