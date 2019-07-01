Chad Le Clos Named To Forbes Africa 30-Under-30 List

Forbes Africa has released the 5th edition of its ’30 Under 30 list’, a complication of notable names across business, technology, creatives and sport, honored for ‘making positive changes in society through their different stories.’

Announced at the Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa, the list includes Olympic champion Chad Le Clos, the man who upset American Michael Phelps back at the 2012 Olympic Games and has been adding to his aquatic resume ever since.

The 27-year-old has raced his way to both World Champion and Commonwealth Games Champion status and holds the South African national swimming records across the 100m fly, 200m fly and 200m free in LCM.

Le Clos was named FINA Male Swimmer of the Year in 2018, earning 200m fly silver, 50m fly silver, 100m free bronze and 100m fly gold most recently at the Short Course World Championships in China. He’ll be representing South Africa at this month’s World Championships where he’ll seek to defend his 200m fly title against the likes of Japan’s Daiya Seto and Hungary’s Kristof Milak.

Out of the pool, Le Clos launched the Le Clos Foundation, an organization aimed at promoting and developing swimming within his home nation of South Africa. The star also partnered with liquor brand Johnnie Walker and appears in South Africa’s campaign highlighting ‘real, inspiring’ citizens of the nation.