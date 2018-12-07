Olympic Champion Chad Le Clos Launches Own Foundation

Olympic champion Chad Le Clos has just announced the launch of the Le Clos Foundation, an organization aimed at promoting and developing swimming within his home nation of South Africa.

The Foundation’s CEO, Julian Taylor said, “Le Clos is a role model and hands-on inspiration, now he is raising funds to ensure that he keeps the kids swimming.”

The 26-year-old dynamic swimmer’s new venture is partnering with the aQuelle MidMar Mile to help raise money to grow the sport.

“I am extremely excited to announce the launch of my foundation with [the] Midmar Mile, as both have such a major role to play in our sport,” Le Clos said this week. (TimesLive)

This year Le Clos was named South Africa’s Sportsman of the Year for the 2nd time after sweeping the men’s butterfly events at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. He opened his own Chad Le Clos Swim Academy in 2017.

Details on specific endeavors the Le Clos Foundation will tackle are scarce at this time, but more information will be revealed in conjunction with 2019’s MidMar Mile scheduled for February 9th and 10th at Midmar Dam, Howick, KZN. American Ashley Twichell and Russian Kirill Abrosimov won the women’s and men’s MidMar titles, respectively in 2018.