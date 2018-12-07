Murdoch & Thorpe Torch Scottish Records During Day 1 Prelims Of Nats

2018 SCOTTISH SHORT COURSE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

With only the first day’s heats session underway, already two Scottish National Records have bitten the dust at the 2018 Short Course National Championships.

While competing in this morning’s heats, 24-year-old Jack Thorpe of Edinburgh blasted a new national standard to take the top seed in the men’s 50m freestyle. Clocking 21.55, Thorpe overtook his own NR of 21.82 set just last month at the British Universities & Colleges Sports Championships. That sub-22 effort had overtaken Olympian Duncan Scott‘s previous mark of 21.92 set back at the 2016 British Universities & Colleges Sports Championships.

Scott was indeed in the prelims this morning at the Royal Commonwealth Pool, securing the 5th seed in 22.17, so he may be out to reclaim what once was his come tonight’s final.

The other record that went down involved 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medalist Ross Murdoch. The University of Stirling swimmer nailed a new national mark of 26.56 in the men’s 50m breaststroke, shaving .13 off of his own previous record. That time stood at 26.19 from this same meet back in 2015. Murdoch represented the only racer of this morning’s field to touch under the 27-second threshold and we’ll see if he has more in the tank come finals.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Hswimmer

For a second I thought it was going to say Ian Thorpe 😂😂😂

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
32 minutes ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!