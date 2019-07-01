Sophie Hansson Hits 100 Breast PB On Day 4 Of Swedish Championships

2019 SWEDISH SENIOR/JUNIOR/PARA SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Friday, June 28th – Tuesday, July 2nd
- Lindängsbadet, Malmö, Sweden
- LCM
- Meet Information
- SwimSwam Preview
- Day 1 Recap/Day 2 Recap/Day 3 Recap
- Start Lists/Live Results
Megastar Sarah Sjostrom wasn’t in the pool on the penultimate day of competition at these Swedish Swimming Championships after blowing up the Lindängsbadet last night with a monster 23.78 50m free.
In her stead, 20-year-old Sophie Hansson made her mark on the meet with a shiny new personal best in the women’s 100m breaststroke. Hansson, who represents NC State in NCAA swimming, busted out a time of 1:07.53 to take the women’s 100m breast title handily, with the next closest competitor represented by Jessica Eriksson, who touched in 1:10.20 for silver.
Splitting 32.01/35.52. Hansson’s 1:07.53 sliced .06 off of her previous PB of 1:07.59 logged in London back in 2016. She came close to the mark last year at the European Championships, hitting the wall in 1:07.67 for 8th in the final in Glasgow. This year, she’s been as quick as 1:07.78, which gave Hansson 4th place at the Mare Nostrum in Barcelona in June.
Hansson gained All-American status in 5 events during her rookie season at NC State, earning the ACC Women’s Freshman of the Year honor for 2019.
Additional notable swims from night 4 here in Malmö came from Sara Junevick who took the women’s 50m fly in 27.03, while Jesper Jonsson produced a mark of 53.90 to take the men’s 100m fly in the 6th fastest time of his career.
Something looks wrong with those splits
Just updated, Jimbo!
Was just going to write the same thing. Otherwise, close to Lillie King’s WR. Don’t think so.