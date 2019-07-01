Sophie Hansson Hits 100 Breast PB On Day 4 Of Swedish Championships

2019 SWEDISH SENIOR/JUNIOR/PARA SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Megastar Sarah Sjostrom wasn’t in the pool on the penultimate day of competition at these Swedish Swimming Championships after blowing up the Lindängsbadet last night with a monster 23.78 50m free.

In her stead, 20-year-old Sophie Hansson made her mark on the meet with a shiny new personal best in the women’s 100m breaststroke. Hansson, who represents NC State in NCAA swimming, busted out a time of 1:07.53 to take the women’s 100m breast title handily, with the next closest competitor represented by Jessica Eriksson, who touched in 1:10.20 for silver.

Splitting 32.01/35.52. Hansson’s 1:07.53 sliced .06 off of her previous PB of 1:07.59 logged in London back in 2016. She came close to the mark last year at the European Championships, hitting the wall in 1:07.67 for 8th in the final in Glasgow. This year, she’s been as quick as 1:07.78, which gave Hansson 4th place at the Mare Nostrum in Barcelona in June.

Hansson gained All-American status in 5 events during her rookie season at NC State, earning the ACC Women’s Freshman of the Year honor for 2019.

Additional notable swims from night 4 here in Malmö came from Sara Junevick who took the women’s 50m fly in 27.03, while Jesper Jonsson produced a mark of 53.90 to take the men’s 100m fly in the 6th fastest time of his career.