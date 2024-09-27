Chad Le Clos Adds More Events To His Potential 2024 SC Worlds Lineup

2024 SOUTH AFRICAN SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 of the 2024 South African Short Course Championships took place tonight from Durban and a pair of teens stole the show.

16-year-old Kris Mihaylov topped the men’s 800m free podium, registering a time of 7:43.56. That beat the field by 4 seconds en route to putting up a 2024 Short Course World Championships-worthy result.

He then also added the 200m free to his list of victories, achieving an outing of 1:44.77.

17-year-old Jessica Thompson also turned heads tonight at King’s Park pool, hitting a mark of 25.76 in a time trial of the women’s 50m fly.

To Swimming South Africa, Thompson said of her accomplishment, “I think I was really nervous – a lot of people were watching so I think it was just a big deal proving to myself that all the hard work and training that has gone into it has all paid off… I just had to trust myself and give it a shot.

Thompson added, “I just tried to take away a breath because I realised it was slowing me down a bit and my underwaters I’ve been training a lot, so I took an extra kick off the turn and I’m just so happy I executed that time, it’s been a great day.”

Later in the evening, Thompson added the 50m backstroke to her list of victories in Durban, winning in a time of 26.97 seconds, not far off the 26.54 needed for another qualifying time.

