Miami Opens 2024-25 Season With A Dominant Win Over FIU

Sept. 27, 2024

Coral Gables, FL

In one of the few Florida meets that dive off as scheduled due to Hurricane Helene hitting Florida, the University of Miami beat the visiting Florida International University 261-81.

Miami got their dominant afternoon started on the right foot, winning the meet-opening 200 medley relay in 1:40.89 and kept rolling throughout the session. Giulia Carvalho, last year’s breakout star for Miami, won three events, swimming 22.66 in the 50 freestyle (just off the NCAA ‘B’ cut), 50.28 in the 100 free, and 54.74 in the 100 fly.

Last season, Carvalho finished 13th in the 100 fly at the 2024 NCAA Championships and became the first in school history to break 22 seconds in the 50 freestyle (21.99).

Carvalho just missed an NCAA ‘B’ cut, but freshman Simone Moll picked one up with her 1:00.00 to win the 100 breaststroke. Moll is a freshman from South Africa and this is her first yards meet but that didn’t stop her from sweeping the breaststroke events as she followed up her win in the 100 breast with a 2:16.09 to win the 200.

Marissa Inouye also earned her first collegiate career win by touching in 10:06.84 to claim victory in the 1000 free, 18.70 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. Like Moll, she didn’t have to wait long for her second win; she placed first in the 500 freestyle later in the meet (4:57.86).

Mary Kate Kelley swept the backstrokes (55.40/1:59.65) and Mia Vallee the diving boards while Savannah Barr, Evelyn Meggesto, and Emma Sundstrand also earned individual victories for Miami. The team closed out the meet with a win in the 400 freestyle relay.

This was FIU’s first meet since graduating three-time NCAA qualifier Christie Chue. They are the reigning AAC conference champions and though they were overwhelmed by Miami, the meet did have positives, most of which came via second or third-place finishes. Nicole Frank took second in the 200 breast (2:20.34), as did Jessica Shpilko in the 50 free (23.39).

Freshmen Tawnnah McLemore and Sally Olsson gave FIU a 2-3 finish in the 50 free and 200 breaststroke. McLemore touched behind Shpilko in the 50 free (23.74) and added another third-place finish in the 100 fly (56.70). Meanwhile, Olsoon took third in the 200 breast (2:22.31) and fourth in both the 100 breast and 200 IM.

Miami next races at the SMU Classic from Oct. 11-12, while FIU welcomes teams for the TYR Fall Classic from Oct. 4-5.