CBC Sports Will Live-Stream ISL Meets in Canada

CBC Sports, owned by the Canadian national public broadcaster, has picked up coverage for the upcoming debut meet season for the International Swim League (ISL).

CBC Sports is a free-to-air network that will provide live stream coverage of the newly-established ISL via cbcsports.ca and CBC Sports app on iOS and Android devices. Meets for the ISL have been scheduled in the afternoon US/Canada time to best coincide with prime time television in Europe.

Chris Wilson, CBC executive director of sports and Olympics, highlights that, “Team Canada has amazing depth in the pool, and CBC Sports is thrilled to offer Canadians the opportunity to watch our country’s elite swimmers compete against the best on the planet, offering a preview of what to look forward to at the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year.”

“We are delighted to secure broadcast and streaming coverage with CBC Sports – the sports

branch of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Canada’s national public broadcaster,” ISL

President Konstantin Grigorishin says about the deal. “This agreement is another great step for this new professional league, and we are delighted that millions of sports fans in Canada will be able to watch the first edition of the ISL.”

Along with Canada, Australia and Europe also have signed deals with the ISL to include live-streaming services for the upcoming season.

So far, there have been no deals announced with broadcasting coverage in the U.S.

Outside Canada, CBC Sports can also be available to viewers along the U.S-Canada border, including surrounding U.S. cities in Maine, Vermont, New York, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Washington state. Likewise, CBC Television can be reached from Caribbean areas such as the Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Below is the list of the 13 Canadian swimmers who will represent their home country in the ISL’s opening season.