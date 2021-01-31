Cavalier Aquatics 14-Year Old Grey Davis Drops 7 Secs to Post 1:01.1 in 100 Fly

NOVA Long Course Winter Invitational

January 29-31, 2021

Liberty University Natatorium, Lynchburg, Virginia

Long Course Meters (50 meter pool)

Results on Meet Mobile: “NOVA LC Winter Invitational”

NOVA Of Virginia is hosting a long course invitational this weekend that features some of the top teams from the mid-Atlantic coast of the United States.

In addition to the host team, the meet also featured USA Swimming Gold Medal-recognized programs NCAP and Marlins of Raleigh, silver medal club Phoenix Swimming, and bronze medal clubs Quest Swimming and Poseidon Swimming. Also in attendance is Cavalier Aquatics, which is home to one of the country’s top age group swimmers Thomas Heilman.

The 13-year old Heilman won the 50 free in the 13 & over category in 23.50 and placed 2nd in the 100 fly in 55.14. In both cases, he was faster in prelims: in the 100 fly he swam 54.72 in the morning and in the 50 free he swam 23.49 in the heats. All of those swims were within a few tenths of his lifetime bests.

The runner-up in that 50 free was NCAP 14-year old Simon Bermudez, who touched second in 24.46.

That time for Bermudez, which between prelims and finals cut 1.17 seconds off his previous best time, now ranks him tied for 61st in the 50 free all-time among American 13-14s.

Matching the prowess of her Cavalier Aquatics training partner, 14-year old Grey Davis won the girls’ 100 fly in 1:01.11.

Her best time coming into the meet was just a 1:08.58. Coming into the meet, she didn’t even have a Futures cut in a long course race, and after Saturday, she is less than half-a-second from an Olympic Trials standard. She also swam best times in the 50 free (26.92) and 400 IM (5:03.07).

She also now ranks 38th all-time among 13-14 girls in the 100 fly.

That drop follows big short course drops as well: in December she swam 53.64 in the 100 yard fly.

Another exciting young swimmer, Erin Gemmell, picked up wins as well. The 16-year old NCAP swimmer is the younger sister of 2012 US Olympian Andrew. While her older brother specialized in distance events, Erin fares better in shorter races. She showed a taste of both specialties on Saturday when she won the 50 free in 26.38 and 200 free in 2:01.36. She also had the day’s fastest time in the women’s 400 IM – swimming 4:54.84 in prelims before scratching the final.

With that 400 IM swim, Gemmell joins rare company: of the approximately 120 American females who have been 26.0 or better in the 50 free before their 17th birthday (she’s been 26.01), only 8 have been under 4:55 in the 400 IM. That list is loaded with names, including Missy Franklin, Katie Hoff, Izzy Ivey, Katie McLaughlin, Jasmine Tosky, Alex Walsh, and Janet Hu. Taylor Ruck, another Olympian, did so as well while growing up in the U.S., though she represents Canada internationally.

Gemmell beat out, among others, Camille Spink (26.40) in that 50 free. Spink has a slightly-fastest lifetime best, having been sub-26 also at just 16 years old.

Other Days 1 & 2 Winners: