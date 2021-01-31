Morgan Scroggy on Making an Olympic Trials Final as the 41st Seed

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Morgan Scroggy, the Pan Pacific and World University Games champion who is the lowest-seeded athlete (41st, 200 back) to have made a final at the US Olympic Trials in the last 20 years. This is significant as it was the line USA Swimming decided to make for the Wave II Olympic Trials meet, basing the cuts on the times of the 41st seeded athlete in each event as of the day they came out (January 26, 2021).

Scroggy competed in 3 different Olympic Trials (04, 08, 12) and candidly shares her experience from each of them, highs and lows. She details what the Olympic dream meant to her as an athlete, and what the process of chasing it did for her 10 years removed from her swimming career.