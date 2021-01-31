Northeastern Sends Off Seniors With Competitive Virtual Meet

Courtesy: Northeastern Athletics

RESULTS

BOSTON – Seniors Klara Juliusson , Emma Metzger and Matilda Weiler picked up wins, and Jadyn Koss posted season-best scores on the 1- and 3-meter springboards to lead Northeastern in a Senior Day Virtual Intrasquad Meet on Saturday inside Barletta Natatorium. The Huskies recognized Cloe Bedard-Khalid (captain), Sabrina Chan , Alicia Iizuka , Juliusson (captain), Megan Kelley , Kristina Kirchoff (captain), Bailey Klafehn , Koss, Metzger, Weiler and Joanna Wojciechowska before the meet.

Juliusson won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:07.94, Metzger clocked a season-best time of 10:57.72 to finish first in the 1000 freestyle, and Weiler won the 200 IM with a time of 2:16.97. Koss tallied season-best scores of 215.85 (1-meter) and 212.71 (3-meter), while Kirchoff swam the second leg of the winning 200 medley relay team (1:52.44) and Kelley led off the winning 200 free relay team (1:42.09).

Tallying runner-up finishes for the seniors were Klafehn in the 50 free (25.03) and Wojciechowska in the 500 free (5:19.80). Bedard-Khalid touched the wall in third place in the 100 backstroke (1:04.20) and Iizuka ended the 100 breaststroke (1:11.86) in third place.