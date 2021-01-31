Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Viral Video of the Month – January: @yagirlmadz

2020 saw a massive shift in the ‘viral video’ world, as TikTok became the undeniable platform-of-choice for the most viral video content on the internet, supplanting prior contenders Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram. So this year, we’re upping our game and crowning a viral video of the month all throughout 2021.

If you have a viral video, SwimSwam will run it on the Swimswamnews Instagram.  The video must be one you shot or produced and own the rights to, and you have to follow @swimswamnews. DM our Instagram account and you could be our next Viral Video of the Month!

This month’s video comes from Madison Sweeney, who shows us the drastic improvement she’s made in her diving from high school to college. Madison’s video had the widest received audience and most views on SwimSwam’s Instagram in the month of January. Follow Madison on Instagram HERE and TikTok HERE.

0
