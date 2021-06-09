Canadian Breaststroker Elle Couture Sends Verbal to University of Akron

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Elle Couture has verbally committed to swim for the University of Akron beginning in the fall of 2022. She is a Candian national who swims year-round at the Red Deer Catalina Swim Club under the direction of Coach Lucien Zucchi.

What a journey I have been on over the past year! I would like to thank all the coaches from the great universities who took the time to talk to me along the way. I proudly announce my verbal commitment to the University of Akron in Ohio. I have to thank my “momager” for helping me with the seemingly endless searches, interviews, and note taking; and my dad for supporting us through a tough year filled with many challenges. I need to thank my Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles and cousins for all the kind words and encouragement. And a huge shout out to Coach Lucien for always pushing me to my fullest athletic potential. I am very excited to begin this new chapter of my life. GO ZIPS !!

Due to the pandemic, Canada has been going into lockdowns frequently, making training in a pool difficult. Couture has not been able to train consistently since March of 2020. Before the lockdowns began, she was aiming to earn a Canadian Senior Olympic Trial cut. Couture earned her first Junior Olympic Trial cut at the age of 14. She is 0.11 seconds off of the qualifying time in the 100-meter breast and 3.55 seconds off in the 200-meter breast.

In the summer of 2019, Couture competed at the Canadian Junior Championships. She swam the 50 and 100 free and the 100 and 200 breast. She was 27th in the 50 free, 25th in the 100 free, and earned spots in the A-finals of both breaststroke events. She took 5.9 seconds off of her prelims time to touch 5th in the 200 breast. She was 6th in the 100 breast after improving her time by 1.3 seconds.

Top LCM Times (Converted to SCY):

50 breast – 33.72 (29.47)

100 breast – 1:13.21 (1:04.15)

200 breast – 2:41.91 (2:22.26)

100 free – 1:00.47 (53.03)

200 free – 2:12.16 (1:56.18)

The University of Akron finished second at the 2021 Mid-American Conference Championships behind University at Buffalo. Couture’s converted times would have earned her a spot in the B-final of the 100 breast.

Couture will be joining Camryn Leydig as a member of the Zips’ class of 2026.

