Miami (OH) Picks Up Verbal From Winter Juniors Qualifier Evan Kindseth

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Evan Kindseth has verbally committed to swim at Miami University in Ohio beginning in the 2022-2023 season. The Minnesota native swims for Coach Matt Parratto at the Riptide Swim Team. He is a school record-breaking junior at Rosemount High School.

I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to Miami (OH) University. I would like to thank my parents, coaches and friends for helping me make this next step in my academic and swimming career. I choose Miami (OH) for its academics, the attentive coaching staff and the beautiful campus. I cannot wait to be a Red Hawk! #RiseUpRedHawks #LoveAndHono

Kindseth picked up a 2021 Winter Junior Nationals cut during the pandemic. In December of 2020, he attended the Florida Virtual Championships, where he swam the 200, 500, and 1650 free and the 400 IM. He went a personal best time of 15:41.08 in the mile to earn his Juniors cut. He also went out fast enough in the 1650 to go a personal best time in the 1000. He flipped at 9:26.71, which was 1.5 seconds faster than his previous time.

He made it back in the A-final of the 500 free and the B-final of the 400 IM. He moved up four spots in the IM, going from 18th in prelims to 14th in finals. He touched 6th in the 500 in a time of 4:33.90. Kindseth has Futures cuts in the 500 and the 1000 free.

Kindseth is completing his junior year at Rosemount High School. He qualified for the Minnesota HS Boys AA during his sophomore and junior seasons. In 2020, he swam the 200 and 500 free, touching 17th in the 200 and 6th in the 500. He made it back for an evening final in the 500, where he further improved his time and rank. He touched 5th with his time of 4:36.38, breaking a 30-year-old school record along the way.

This year, Kindseth broke a second longstanding school record at the State championships. He was entered in the 200 IM and 500 free at the timed finals meet. He was runner-up in the 500 free and he lowered his own school record with a new personal best time of 4:30.80. He took down another 30-year-old record, posting a time of 1:55.22 in the 200 IM.

Top SCY Times:

500 free – 4:30.80

1000 free – 9:26.71

1650 free – 15:41.08

200 IM – 1:55.22

400 IM – 4:09.09

Kindseth will be a top distance swimmer for the Red Hawks when he joins them in the fall of 2022. His 1000 and 1650 free would have ranked him second and third on the men’s team, respectively. Neal Wolfram posted the top times during the 2021-2022 season in the 500, 1000, and 1650 free. He was runner-up in the 1650 and James McGuire took home the bronze medal Miami University.

At the 2021 Mid-American Conference Championships, Kindseth would have earned spots in the B-finals of the 500 free and 400 IM, and he would have touched 4th in the 1650.

He will be a member of the Miami University class of 2026.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.