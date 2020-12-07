Akron Kicks Off 2022 Recruiting with York YMCA’s Camryn Leydig

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The University of Akron has picked up their first verbal commit for their 2026 class with York YMCA’s Camryn Leydig.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to The University of Akron where I will continue my athletic and academic career! Thank you to all of my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me through it all! Go Zips! ⚡️🦘

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 51.93

100 back – 55.46

200 back – 1:59.40

100 fly – 54.51

200 fly – 2:02.45

200 IM – 2:05.93

Leydig is a great pickup for Akron, one of the top mid-major programs in the country. At the 2020 Pennsylvania HS AAA Championships, just before the pandemic shutdown, Leydig finished fifth in the 100 fly (55.35) and seventh in the 100 back (55.72).

Since the quarantine era, Leydig has gone lifetime bests in the 50 free (24.39), 100 free, 200 free (1:56.16), 100 back, 100 breast (1:08.45), 200 breast (2:30.05), 100 fly, 200 fly, 200 IM and 400 IM (4:32.56).

Last season, Leydig would’ve ranked third on Akron’s roster in the 100 back, 200 back and 100 fly. Akron is the reigning MAC conference champion, and at the 2020 MAC Championships, Leydig would’ve scored in the 100 fly A-final, the 200 back A-final and B-finals of the 200 fly and 100 back.

