Milak, Cseh Head Up HUN Olympic Qualifier While Hosszu Opts Out

2020 HUNGARIAN SWIMMING C’SHIPS
- Tuesday, December 8th – Saturday, December 12th
- Ferenc Csik Swimming Pool, Kaposvár, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
- Start Lists
- Results
The 2020 Hungarian Swimming Championships kick off tomorrow in Kaposvár with Olympic qualification on the line. Although this isn’t the sole Tokyo selection meet for Hungarian swimmers, it represents a chance to put one’s name on the roster at the earliest opportunity with the Games now fewer than 230 days away.
To assist with getting into the Olympic mindset, this competition is set to have the prelims take place in the evening, while the finals will be in the morning. This mimics the event timing which will actually take place in Tokyo at the postponed Olympic Games.
With coronavirus restrictive measures in place, a total of 500 people, including athletes, coaches, and officials represents the maximum allowed at Ferenc Csik Swimming Pool each of the 5 days of competition.
Of note, Hungary’s Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu is not entered in this week’s competition, indicating on social media that she needs more time to prepare for the Olympics.
However, virtually every other elite Hungarian will indeed be in the pool, setting us up for some potentially head-turning swims.
Having to drop out of the ISL season 2 due to coronavirus, 200 fly world record holder Kristof Milak is entered in a massive 7 events, including the 50m/100m/200 fly, the 50m/100m/200m free, as well as the 50m back.
Laszlo Cseh, who just turned 35 years of age last week, is gunning for his 5th Olympic squad. The man is opting to race the 50m fly, 200m fly and the 200m IM at this meet.
Below is a list of the key swimmers set to achieve Olympic qualification this week at these Hungarian Championships. Additionally, there are swimmers from other nations within the mix, including a squad of Austrians who just wrapped up competition at the Rotterdam Qualification Meet in the Netherlands.
Blanka Berecz
Peter Bernek
Bence Bizco
Laszlo Cseh
David Foldhazi
Gergely Gyurta
Peter Holoda
David Horvath
Zsuzsanna Jakabos
Boglarka Kapas
Tamas Kendersi
Ajna Kesely
Maxim Lobanovszkij
Kristof Milak
Daniel Nagy
Nandor Nemeth
Adam Telegdy
David Verraszto
Evelyn Verraszto
Gabor Zombori
Can’t read Hungarian.
Anybody knows why Hosszu’s out?
It’s written in English in the article. “Needs more time to train for the Olympics”