Milak, Cseh Head Up HUN Olympic Qualifier While Hosszu Opts Out

2020 HUNGARIAN SWIMMING C’SHIPS

Tuesday, December 8th – Saturday, December 12th

Ferenc Csik Swimming Pool, Kaposvár, Hungary

LCM (50m)

Start Lists

Results

The 2020 Hungarian Swimming Championships kick off tomorrow in Kaposvár with Olympic qualification on the line. Although this isn’t the sole Tokyo selection meet for Hungarian swimmers, it represents a chance to put one’s name on the roster at the earliest opportunity with the Games now fewer than 230 days away.

To assist with getting into the Olympic mindset, this competition is set to have the prelims take place in the evening, while the finals will be in the morning. This mimics the event timing which will actually take place in Tokyo at the postponed Olympic Games.

With coronavirus restrictive measures in place, a total of 500 people, including athletes, coaches, and officials represents the maximum allowed at Ferenc Csik Swimming Pool each of the 5 days of competition.

Of note, Hungary’s Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu is not entered in this week’s competition, indicating on social media that she needs more time to prepare for the Olympics.

However, virtually every other elite Hungarian will indeed be in the pool, setting us up for some potentially head-turning swims.

Having to drop out of the ISL season 2 due to coronavirus, 200 fly world record holder Kristof Milak is entered in a massive 7 events, including the 50m/100m/200 fly, the 50m/100m/200m free, as well as the 50m back.

Laszlo Cseh, who just turned 35 years of age last week, is gunning for his 5th Olympic squad. The man is opting to race the 50m fly, 200m fly and the 200m IM at this meet.

Below is a list of the key swimmers set to achieve Olympic qualification this week at these Hungarian Championships. Additionally, there are swimmers from other nations within the mix, including a squad of Austrians who just wrapped up competition at the Rotterdam Qualification Meet in the Netherlands.

Blanka Berecz

Peter Bernek

Bence Bizco

Laszlo Cseh

David Foldhazi

Gergely Gyurta

Peter Holoda

David Horvath

Zsuzsanna Jakabos

Boglarka Kapas

Tamas Kendersi

Ajna Kesely

Maxim Lobanovszkij

Kristof Milak

Daniel Nagy

Nandor Nemeth

Adam Telegdy

David Verraszto

Evelyn Verraszto

Gabor Zombori