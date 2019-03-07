Cal Breaks Pac-12 Championship Record Behind Seliskar’s 1:30.3 Split

2019 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Cal men got some bad news this week when they learned that game-changer Hugo Gonzalez wouldn’t be eligible for championship season, but that hasn’t hampered their efforts on the opening night of the Pac-12 Championships. Not only did they sweep the day’s 2 relays to open their title defense; they won the 2nd in record-setting fashion.

The team of Zheng Quah, Andrew Seliskar, Trenton Julian, and Mike Thomas combined for a 6:10.94 to break the Pac-12 Championship Record in the event. The old record of 6:12.07 was set at the 2017 championship; last year Cal won in 6:13.30. This is Cal’s 4th-straight win in the 800 free relay, and Seliskar has been a member of them all.

Seliskar split 1:30.37, which just missed the 1:30.22 done by Harvard’s Dean Farris at the Ivy League Championships for claim to fastest rolling-start split in history. Seliskar took silver in the 200 free at last summer’s Pan Pac Championships.

While Cal returned all 4 swimmers from last year’s winning relay, they swapped Trenton Julian in for for Jensen on this year’s relay. While that could have been a gamble, with Jensen’s flat-start lifetime best being faster than Julian’s by nearly a second, Cal had some cushion in this relay, especially with Stanford losing Grant Shoults for the season. Even that, however, wound up not being a factor: the sophomore Julian split 1:33.66, which is faster than the 1:33.81 that Jensen split at last year’s meet.

Full Cal Splits:

Cal’s relay is the 2nd-best in school history. In spite of what’s shown on the results, the Pac-12 Conference Record is the 6:09.56 that Cal did at NCAAs in 2017 (the same year where they broke the conference championship record).