Cal Breaks Pac-12 Championship Record Behind Seliskar’s 1:30.3 Split

2019 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 6 – Saturday, March 9 (Diving Feb. 27-March 2)
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Cal (1x) (results)
The Cal men got some bad news this week when they learned that game-changer Hugo Gonzalez wouldn’t be eligible for championship season, but that hasn’t hampered their efforts on the opening night of the Pac-12 Championships. Not only did they sweep the day’s 2 relays to open their title defense; they won the 2nd in record-setting fashion.
The team of Zheng Quah, Andrew Seliskar, Trenton Julian, and Mike Thomas combined for a 6:10.94 to break the Pac-12 Championship Record in the event. The old record of 6:12.07 was set at the 2017 championship; last year Cal won in 6:13.30. This is Cal’s 4th-straight win in the 800 free relay, and Seliskar has been a member of them all.
Seliskar split 1:30.37, which just missed the 1:30.22 done by Harvard’s Dean Farris at the Ivy League Championships for claim to fastest rolling-start split in history. Seliskar took silver in the 200 free at last summer’s Pan Pac Championships.
While Cal returned all 4 swimmers from last year’s winning relay, they swapped Trenton Julian in for for Jensen on this year’s relay. While that could have been a gamble, with Jensen’s flat-start lifetime best being faster than Julian’s by nearly a second, Cal had some cushion in this relay, especially with Stanford losing Grant Shoults for the season. Even that, however, wound up not being a factor: the sophomore Julian split 1:33.66, which is faster than the 1:33.81 that Jensen split at last year’s meet.
Full Cal Splits:
- Zheng Quah – 1:33.75
- Andrew Seliskar – 1:30.37
- Trenton Julian – 1:33.66
- Mike Thomas – 1:33.16
Cal’s relay is the 2nd-best in school history. In spite of what’s shown on the results, the Pac-12 Conference Record is the 6:09.56 that Cal did at NCAAs in 2017 (the same year where they broke the conference championship record).
I’d like to point out the fact that Seliskar is 2nd to Farris all time for rolling starts as it should be.