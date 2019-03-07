Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 Pro Swim Series – Des Moines: Day One Race Videos

by Robert Gibbs

March 06th, 2019 International, News

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Day 1 of the 2019 Des Moines PSS top is in the books, and you can watch race videos from the night’s action below.

Heat 1 of the women’s race featured a strong field, including Wang Jianjiahe, who was our SwimSwam’s 2018 Female Breakout Swimmer of the Year. Wang won tonight’s 1500 by over 30 seconds, breaking records previously held by Li Bingjie, who was also swimming in that heat tonight.

The men’s race was much closer, as heat 1 saw Anton Ipsen and Jordan Wilmovsky duel it over the entire 1500m, with Ipsen winning by scant hundreths of a second.

Check out the videos below and stay tuned for more coverage of this meet over the next three days.

Women’s 1500 Free – Timed Finals

Heat 1

Heat 2

Men’s 1500 Free – Timed Finals

Heat 1

Heat 2

