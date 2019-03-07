2019 Pro Swim Series – Des Moines: Day One Race Videos

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

March 6th-9th, 2019

Wellmark YMCA, Des Moines, Iowa

LCM (50m) pool

Live Results

Psych Sheets

Live Stream – USA Swimming (all prelims sessions, Wednesday & Saturday finals)

Thursday + Friday live stream NBC Sports

Day 1 of the 2019 Des Moines PSS top is in the books, and you can watch race videos from the night’s action below.

Heat 1 of the women’s race featured a strong field, including Wang Jianjiahe, who was our SwimSwam’s 2018 Female Breakout Swimmer of the Year. Wang won tonight’s 1500 by over 30 seconds, breaking records previously held by Li Bingjie, who was also swimming in that heat tonight.

The men’s race was much closer, as heat 1 saw Anton Ipsen and Jordan Wilmovsky duel it over the entire 1500m, with Ipsen winning by scant hundreths of a second.

Check out the videos below and stay tuned for more coverage of this meet over the next three days.

Women’s 1500 Free – Timed Finals

Heat 1

Heat 2

Men’s 1500 Free – Timed Finals

Heat 1

Heat 2