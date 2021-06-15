Caeleb Dressel Scratches 200 Fly on Day 3 Prelims of U.S. Olympic Trials

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Caeleb Dressel dropped his only event on day 3 of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Wave II, the 200 fly. He seems to be resting up for his other races ( the 100 free, 200 IM, 100 fly, 50 free) because he scratched the 200 free semifinals last night.

6th seed Madisyn Cox and 13th seed Melanie Margalis scratched the 200 free to focus on the 200 IM. They’re seeded 1-3, respectively, in the 200 IM.

In the 200 IM, #24 seed Phoebe Bacon dropped the event. This was her only prelims race of the day, but she will have the 100 back final tonight.

14th seed Mallory Comerford and 23rd seed Katie Drabot also scratched the 200 IM. This was Comerford’s only event of the morning, but she is the 2nd seed in the 100 free on Thursday.

Today will be the first day in U.S. Olympic history that we will see the women 1500 free contested at Olympic Trials. 8th seed Leah Smith scratched the event to focus on the 200 free where she is ranked 7th. Emma Weyant (#23), Claire Weinstein (#33) and Erin Gemmell (#34) followed suit to focus on the 200 free.

All Event Scratches in Top 40

Women’s 200 free

Men’s 200 Fly

Women’s 200 IM

Women’s 1500 Free