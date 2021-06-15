Caeleb Dressel Scratches 200 Fly on Day 3 Prelims of U.S. Olympic Trials

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
- When:
- Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
- Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021
- Prelims: 10am CDT | Finals: 7pm CDT
- Where: CHI Health Center / Omaha, Nebraska
- 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Cuts
- Wave I & II Event Order
- LCM (50m)
- Day 2 Finals Live Stream
- Psych Sheets
- Wave II Live Results
- Day 3 Prelims Heat Sheets
Caeleb Dressel dropped his only event on day 3 of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Wave II, the 200 fly. He seems to be resting up for his other races ( the 100 free, 200 IM, 100 fly, 50 free) because he scratched the 200 free semifinals last night.
6th seed Madisyn Cox and 13th seed Melanie Margalis scratched the 200 free to focus on the 200 IM. They’re seeded 1-3, respectively, in the 200 IM.
In the 200 IM, #24 seed Phoebe Bacon dropped the event. This was her only prelims race of the day, but she will have the 100 back final tonight.
14th seed Mallory Comerford and 23rd seed Katie Drabot also scratched the 200 IM. This was Comerford’s only event of the morning, but she is the 2nd seed in the 100 free on Thursday.
Today will be the first day in U.S. Olympic history that we will see the women 1500 free contested at Olympic Trials. 8th seed Leah Smith scratched the event to focus on the 200 free where she is ranked 7th. Emma Weyant (#23), Claire Weinstein (#33) and Erin Gemmell (#34) followed suit to focus on the 200 free.
All Event Scratches in Top 40
Women’s 200 free
- #6 Madisyn Cox – 1:57.38 (@IM?)
- #13 Melanie Margalis – 1:57.80 (2IM)
- #14 Mallory Comerford – 1:57.93 (no other events today, but is 2nd seed in 100 free.
- #23 Katie Drabot – 1:58.90
- #39 Bella Sims – 1:59.93
Men’s 200 Fly
- #9 Caeleb Dressel – 1:56.29
- #34 Blake Manoff – 1:59.12
Women’s 200 IM
- #24 Phoebe Bacon – 2:14.51
- #29 Lisa Bratton – 2:15.10
- #34 Olivia Carter – 2:15.47
- #36 Miranda Tucker – 2:15.53
- #40 Katie Grimes – 2:15.77
Women’s 1500 Free
- #8 Leah Smith – 16:11.80
- #23 Emma Weyant – 16:36.16 (is doing 200 free)
- #33 Claire Weinstein – 16:45.21 (is doing 200 free
- #34 Erin Gemmell – 15:45.91 (“)
Caeleb’s 2 fly would’ve been cool. He’s an easy 1:54 high in my opinion. Probably a good bet for second place if Luca is on.
I wish I had the foresight, planning, and discipline of Dressel. My tattoos are a mess compared to that beautiful sleeve.
Well, to be fair he’s gone back and redone it. I seem to remember he had some parts removed and redone to have it all completed by the same artist.
I wonder if he feels like he needs more rest to “comfortably” secure an individual spot in the 100. Scratching the 200 free was surprising, but with scratching the 200 fly as well he gets 2 days rest into the 100