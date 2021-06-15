Gough Delivers 15:46.13 Australian Record In 1500, #8 Performer All-Time

2021 SWIMMING AUSTRALIA OLYMPIC TRIALS

En route to a gold medal and a spot on the 2021 Australian Olympic team, Madeleine Gough has delivered a new national record of 15:46.13 in the 1500 freestyle.

The swim was under the Australian Olympic qualifying time of 16:02.75 as well as the former Aussie record of 15:52.17 set by Jessica Ashwood in 2015. Ashwood swam that time at the 2015 World Swimming Championships in Kazan, Russia which gave her a 5th place finish in the event.

Gough has shaved a decent amount of time off her former PB in the event which stood at a 15:55.14 which she swam at the 2021 Sydney Open in May of this year. Prior to that, she has only been under 16:00 3 other times with a 15:55.14 at the 2019 Australian Trials, a 15:58.09 at the 2019 Australian Nationals, and a 15:59.40 at the 2019 World Championships.

With the swim, Gough advances to #8 in the all-time rankings of the event, replacing Hungary swimmer Boglarka Kapas‘ 15:47.09 from back in 2015.

All-time Women’s Long Course 1500 Freestyle Rankings

Katie Ledecky (USA) – 15:20.48 (2018) Lotte Friis (DEN) – 15:38.88 (2013) Lauren Boyle (NZL) – 15:40.14 (2015) Simona Quadarella (ITA) – 15:40.89 (2019) Kate Ziegler (USA) – 15:42.54 (2007) Alessia Filippi (ITA) – 15:44.93 (2009) Jianjiahe Wang (CHN) – 15:45.59 (2020) Madeleine Gough – 15:46.13 (2021)

Gough is now ranked #3 in the world this season behind Katie Ledecky‘s 15:40.55 and Wang Jianjiahe‘s 15:45.59.

Gough stayed fairly even throughout the race and split a 31 on every single 50 except the first (29.80) and last (30.94). Additionally, was even in her 500 splits, opening it up with a 5:15.39, followed by a 5:15.87, and then came home in a 5:14.84.

She actually nearly exactly evenly split the race, producing an opening 750 split of 7:53.04 before coming back with a closing 750 split of 7:53.09.

While Gough has now notched a spot on the Australian contingent heading to Tokyo, so too did her fellow TSS distance swimmer Kiah Melverton who posted a 15:57.14 for second place which also got her under the qualifying standard. Moesha Johnson and Melverton were together for the majority of the race until Melverton pulled away on the final 100, leaving Johnson with a 15:59.96 for third place. With Kareena Lee‘s 16:02.31, the entire top 4 was under the 16:02.75 OQT but the top 2 will a shot at the event in Tokyo.