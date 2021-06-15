Regan Smith on What She Gained from Swimming the 100 fly on Day 1

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
- When:
- Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
- Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021
- Prelims: 10am CDT | Finals: 7pm CDT
- Where: CHI Health Center / Omaha, Nebraska
Reported by James Sutherland.
WOMEN’S 100 BACK SEMI-FINALS
- World Record: Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 57.45 (2021)
- American Record: Regan Smith – 57.57 (2019)
US Open Record: Kathleen Baker (USA) – 58.00 (2018)
- World Junior Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.57 (2019)
- 2016 Olympic Champion: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 58.45
- 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Olivia Smoliga – 59.02
- Wave I Cut: 1:02.69
- Wave II Cut: 1:01.49
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 1:00.25
- Regan Smith (RIPT), 57.92 US
- Olivia Smoliga (ABSC), 58.50
- Katharine Berkoff (NCS), 58.62
- Isabelle Stadden (CAL) / Rhyan White, 58.99
- Phoebe Bacon (WA), 59.62
- Catie Deloof (CA-Y), 59.90
- Lisa Bratton (AGS), 1:00.18
Regan Smith stamped her authority as the woman to beat in tomorrow’s final, putting the second sub-58 swim of her career in the second semi-final of the women’s 100 backstroke.