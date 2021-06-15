Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Regan Smith on What She Gained from Swimming the 100 fly on Day 1

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK SEMI-FINALS

  • World Record: Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 57.45 (2021)
  • American Record: Regan Smith – 57.57 (2019)
  • US Open Record: Kathleen Baker (USA) – 58.00 (2018)
  • World Junior Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.57 (2019)
  • 2016 Olympic Champion: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 58.45
  • 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Olivia Smoliga – 59.02
  • Wave I Cut: 1:02.69
  • Wave II Cut: 1:01.49
  • FINA ‘A’ Cut: 1:00.25
  1. Regan Smith (RIPT), 57.92 US
  2. Olivia Smoliga (ABSC), 58.50
  3. Katharine Berkoff (NCS), 58.62
  4. Isabelle Stadden (CAL) / Rhyan White, 58.99
  6. Phoebe Bacon (WA), 59.62
  7. Catie Deloof (CA-Y), 59.90
  8. Lisa Bratton (AGS), 1:00.18

Regan Smith stamped her authority as the woman to beat in tomorrow’s final, putting the second sub-58 swim of her career in the second semi-final of the women’s 100 backstroke.

