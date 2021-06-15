Stubblety-Cook Scorches 2:06.28 200 Breast Aussie Record, 0.16 Off Chupkov’s WR

2021 SWIMMING AUSTRALIA OLYMPIC TRIALS

During the 4th day of the 2021 Australian Olympic Swimming Trials, Zac Stubblety-Cook rattled off a 2:06.28 200 breaststroke which is a new Australian, Commonwealth, and All Comer record. The swim from Stubblety-Cook makes him the second-fastest 200 breaststroker in history and gets him within 0.16 seconds of the current world record held by Russian’s Anton Chupkov at a 2:06.12.

Split Comparison:

Stubblety-Cook 2021 Chupkov 2019 50 29.40 29.73 100 1:01.73 (32.33) 1:02.22 (32.49) 150 1:34.24 (32.51) 1:34.23 (32.01) 100 2:06.28 (32.04) 2:06.12 (31.89)

While he was just off the world record, Stubblety-Cook got under Matthew Wilson‘s Australian and Commonwealth record of 2:06.67. Wilson posted that time at the 2019 World Swimming Championships which tied Ippei Watanabe‘s then-world record. Wilson’s record stood for only 1 day as Anton Chupkov lowered it the next day to a 2:06.12.

The swim is a solid improvement from his former PB in the event of 2:07.36 from the 2019 World Championships. He jumps up a number of spots in the world ranking and now sits in the #2 spot worldwide in history and is now one of 6 men to crack the 2:07 mark.

All-Time Men’s Long Course 200 Breaststroke Rankings

In the world rankings for 2020-2021, Stubblety-Cook has taken over Shoma Sato‘s leading spot heading in the summer.

Stubbletly-Cook’s swim gave him a spot on his first-ever Olympic squad as he undercut the 2:08.28 qualifying time by exactly 2 seconds. Swimming next to him, former world record holder Matthew Wilson swam a 2:08.52 for second place which was just over the qualifying standard. Daniel Cave rounded out the top 3 with a 2:09.62.