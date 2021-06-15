Stubblety-Cook Scorches 2:06.28 200 Breast Aussie Record, 0.16 Off Chupkov’s WR

2021 SWIMMING AUSTRALIA OLYMPIC TRIALS
- Saturday, June 12th – Thursday, June 17th
- South Australia Aquatic & Leisure Centre, Adelaide, Australia
- Sole Olympic-Qualifying Opportunity
- 2021 Swimming Australia Olympic Nomination Criteria
During the 4th day of the 2021 Australian Olympic Swimming Trials, Zac Stubblety-Cook rattled off a 2:06.28 200 breaststroke which is a new Australian, Commonwealth, and All Comer record. The swim from Stubblety-Cook makes him the second-fastest 200 breaststroker in history and gets him within 0.16 seconds of the current world record held by Russian’s Anton Chupkov at a 2:06.12.
Split Comparison:
|Stubblety-Cook 2021
|Chupkov 2019
|50
|29.40
|29.73
|100
|1:01.73 (32.33)
|1:02.22 (32.49)
|150
|1:34.24 (32.51)
|1:34.23 (32.01)
|100
|2:06.28 (32.04)
|2:06.12 (31.89)
While he was just off the world record, Stubblety-Cook got under Matthew Wilson‘s Australian and Commonwealth record of 2:06.67. Wilson posted that time at the 2019 World Swimming Championships which tied Ippei Watanabe‘s then-world record. Wilson’s record stood for only 1 day as Anton Chupkov lowered it the next day to a 2:06.12.
The swim is a solid improvement from his former PB in the event of 2:07.36 from the 2019 World Championships. He jumps up a number of spots in the world ranking and now sits in the #2 spot worldwide in history and is now one of 6 men to crack the 2:07 mark.
All-Time Men’s Long Course 200 Breaststroke Rankings
- Anton Chupkov – 2:06.12 (2019)
- Zac Stubblety-Cook – 2:06.28 (2021)
- Shoma Sato – 2:06.40 (2021)
- Ippei Watanabe / Matthew Wilson – 2:06.67 (2017 / 2019)
- Arno Kamminga – 2:06.85 (2020)
- Akihiro Yamaguchi – 2:07.01 (2012)
- Josh Prenot – 2:07.17 (2016)
In the world rankings for 2020-2021, Stubblety-Cook has taken over Shoma Sato‘s leading spot heading in the summer.
2020-2021 LCM Men 200 Breast
Sato
2:06.40
|2
|Arno
Kamminga
|NED
|2:06.85
|12/04
|3
|Ippei
Watanabe
|JPN
|2:07.08
|12/06
|4
|Anton
Chupkov
|RUS
|2:07.32
|10/28
|5
|Ryuya
Mura
|JPN
|2:07.58
|04/07
Stubbletly-Cook’s swim gave him a spot on his first-ever Olympic squad as he undercut the 2:08.28 qualifying time by exactly 2 seconds. Swimming next to him, former world record holder Matthew Wilson swam a 2:08.52 for second place which was just over the qualifying standard. Daniel Cave rounded out the top 3 with a 2:09.62.
Wow what really stood out to me was HOW he swam that 2:06.2, he used a similar strategy as Chupkov and almost matched him on the last 50. All these different ways of swimming the 2breast are making it exciting!
👀👀👀
His PB was 2:07.00 from the Sydney Open last month.