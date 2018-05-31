Caeleb Dressel Gets New Tattoos: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

World and Olympic Champion Caeleb Dressel has new ink. Caeleb talks about it later in the video, and he’s in love with his new puppy dog. The biggest male swim star currently competing turns pro and what’s the first thing he does after NCAA Champions? Gets a puppy.

Aside from new ink and puppies, Caeleb is in hard training, aka Troy Training. If you ever talk to Coach Gregg Troy on deck, he plainly says he only believes in real work. He often calls it honest work. The result is a very broken down Dressel. His times were relatively slow at the Atlanta Classic, but Caeleb described the meet as essentially training. He wore a brief in a lot of races, and he wore a few racing suits. (It sounds like he’s trying out several brands. No word yet on a swimsuit partnership, but I think he’ll sign with a major brand before U.S. Nationals. What do you think? The timing makes sense.)

PREDICTIONS? I’m sticking by my previous predictions for Caeleb. Troy Training, if anything, makes me think Caeleb will perform well again this summer. Here’s what I said earlier this spring:

20.89 50m free

46.9 100m free

49 low 100m fly

***Yes, I know that’s toppling three world records from the tech-suit era, and I am fully aware Caeleb will probably swim faster than the times above.

What do you think?

