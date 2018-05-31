Caeleb Dressel Gets New Tattoos: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

World and Olympic Champion Caeleb Dressel has new ink. Caeleb talks about it later in the video, and he’s in love with his new puppy dog. The biggest male swim star currently competing turns pro and what’s the first thing he does after NCAA Champions? Gets a puppy.

Aside from new ink and puppies, Caeleb is in hard training, aka Troy Training.  If you ever talk to Coach Gregg Troy on deck, he plainly says he only believes in real work. He often calls it honest work. The result is a very broken down Dressel. His times were relatively slow at the Atlanta Classic, but Caeleb described the meet as essentially training.  He wore a brief in a lot of races, and he wore a few racing suits. (It sounds like he’s trying out several brands. No word yet on a swimsuit partnership, but I think he’ll sign with a major brand before U.S. Nationals. What do you think? The timing makes sense.)

PREDICTIONS? I’m sticking by my previous predictions for Caeleb. Troy Training, if anything, makes me think Caeleb will perform well again this summer.  Here’s what I said earlier this spring:

  • 20.89 50m free
  • 46.9 100m free
  • 49 low 100m fly

***Yes, I know that’s toppling three world records from the tech-suit era, and I am fully aware Caeleb will probably swim faster than the times above.

What do you think? 

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.

Pvdh

I heard he’s getting Troys face tattooed on his chest

53 minutes ago
Gold Medal Mel Stewart

Ha….. Love that April Fools… You know, if I’d won 7 WC golds, I might’ve inked my coach’s face on my shoulder. It’s 7 WC golds.

48 minutes ago
Becky D

After watching that video, I think he ought to consider inking in a couple eye brows.

*crouchs down to avoid getting smacked*

20 minutes ago
Caeleb Dressel Will Win 9 Gold Medals in Tokyo

Schooling got better tattoos than Caeleb.

10 minutes ago

About Gold Medal Mel Stewart

Gold Medal Mel Stewart

MEL STEWART Jr., aka Gold Medal Mel, won three Olympic medals at the 1992 Olympic Games. Mel's best event was the 200 butterfly. He is a former World, American, and NCAA Record holder in the 200 butterfly. As a writer/producer and sports columnist, Mel has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Universal Sports, …

