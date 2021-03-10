BYU Adds Another Top Mexican Talent for 2021: Diego Camacho

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

BYU has added their second Mexican junior national team-er with Diego Camacho for next season.

Excited to announce my verbal commitment to BYU! Thank you all for the support❤️ #gocougs 💙

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY conv.)

50 back – 26.55 / 22.44

100 back – 56.04 / 48.07

200 back – 2:03.86 / 1:46.49

Camacho competed at the 2019 World Junior Championships alongside another BYU commit, Abraham Barragan. At that meet, he swam to lifetime bests in the 50 back and 100 back, his time in the 100 back faster than the Wave I cut for the U.S. Olympic Trials. He finished top 30 in all three races, nearly making the 100 back semifinals with an 18th place effort in the event.

The BYU men recently won the 2021 MPSF conference title, their first conference crown since 2016. Camacho’s converted times are exciting for the program– he would’ve been third in the 100 back and BYU’s top finisher at the 2021 MPSF Championships. He would’ve also been fourth in the 200 back at that meet.

Camacho joins Abraham Barragan, Mehmet Nalnaci, Tanner Edwards and Tanner Nelson in BYU’s class of 2025.

