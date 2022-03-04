Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Brown’s Kevin Norman Named Ivy League Men’s Coach of the Year

Comments: 4

Courtesy: Brown Athletics

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Kevin Norman, Ollie ’50 & Kay Patrell Men’s Swimming and Diving Coaching Chair, was named Ivy League Men’s Swimming and Diving Coach of the Year, the league announced on Tuesday (March 1). The award was voted on by the league’s head coaches.

Norman guided Brown to a fourth-place finish in the Ivy League Championships over the weekend, matching its finish from 2020. The fourth-place finish is tied for Brown’s best finish since a third-place finish in 1998. It is the second fourth-place finish for Brown with Norman at the helm of the program.

Under Norman’s guidance, the Bears posted seven program records over the course of the meet. Brown finished with 14 athletes earning NCAA B Cut times during the championships.

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
SuperSwimmer 2000
9 minutes ago

Good!

1
0
Reply
Goblin Walk
15 minutes ago

Imagine your school being named after a color

0
0
Reply
John Spadafina
27 minutes ago

Congratulations Norms

3
0
Reply
mma
58 minutes ago

Congratulations! A well deserved honor.

6
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!