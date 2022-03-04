Michael Andrew on 59.0 100 Br: “Heck, I should try to go for Peaty’s Record”

2022 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT
- March 2-5, 2022
- FMC Aquatic Center, Westmont, Illinois
- Start Times (CT): 9:00 am prelims / 6:00 pm finals (Wednesday finals at 5:00 pm)
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
Reported by Robert Gibbs.
MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
- World: 56.88 7/21/2019 Adam Peaty
- American: 58.14 6/13/2021 Michael Andrew
- U.S. Open: 58.14 6/13/2021 Michael Andrew
- Jr World: 59.01 8/23/2017 Nicolo Martinenghi
- Pro Swim: 58.86 2017 Adam Peaty
Top 3:
- Michael Andrew (MA Swim Academy) – 59.05
- Nic Fink (Metro Atlanta) – 59.55
- Kevin Houseman (Una – Northwestern) – 1:00.05
After throwing down a sub-1:00 this morning, Michael Andrew went event faster tonight, touching in 59.05 and coming within 0.19s of Adam Peaty’s Pro Swim Record.
Andrew held off a charge from fellow Olympian Nic Fink, who came home in 31.19 to Andrew’s 31.59 to take 2nd in 49.55.
Northwestern’s Kevin Houseman came within a whisker of breaking the one minute barrier for the second time in his career, touching 3rd in 1:00.05.