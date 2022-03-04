Michael Andrew on 59.0 100 Br: “Heck, I should try to go for Peaty’s Record”

2022 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

Top 3:

After throwing down a sub-1:00 this morning, Michael Andrew went event faster tonight, touching in 59.05 and coming within 0.19s of Adam Peaty’s Pro Swim Record.

Andrew held off a charge from fellow Olympian Nic Fink, who came home in 31.19 to Andrew’s 31.59 to take 2nd in 49.55.

Northwestern’s Kevin Houseman came within a whisker of breaking the one minute barrier for the second time in his career, touching 3rd in 1:00.05.