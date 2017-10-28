Breast/IMer Henry Blaul Verbally Commits to Northwestern

According to an article in the Monterey Herald, Henry Blaul has committed to swim for Northwestern University beginning in the fall of 2018. Blaul hails from Monterey, California, where he attends York School and swims year-round for the Seaside Aquatic Club.

Blaul is a breaststroke/IM specialist. He was runner-up in the 100 breast (56.29) and took fourth in the 200 IM (1:50.85) at the 2017 CIF-Central Coast Section Championships last May. At the CIF State Meet the following weekend he notched a lifetime-best in prelims of the 100 breast. He placed fourth in the event in finals, and fifth in the 200 IM.

In club swimming, Blaul was an A finalist in the 100 breast and 200 IM, and won the consolation final of the 200 breast, at CA/NV Sectionals in December. He also raced the 100 free, 100 fly and 400 IM. In long-course season, he had an outstanding Summer Sectionals, achieving LCM bests in the 100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM. He finished 14th in the 100 breast, 23rd in the 200 breast, 14th in the 200 IM, and 10th in the 400 IM

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 55.34

200 breast – 2:02.40

200 IM – 1:49.66

400 IM – 4:00.39

Blaul will join fellow verbal commits Ezra Mizgala, Patrick Gridley, and Ryan Gridley in the Northwestern University class of 2022.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].