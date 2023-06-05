Brazilian Swimmers Call Out Mismanagement of Recent National Championship Meet

The Athletes Commission of the CBDA, which organizes aquatic sports in Brazil, released a statement on Monday addressing a troubling series of events at last week’s Brazilian Championships in Recife.

The Brazil Trophy is usually held at Maria Lenk Aquatic Center in Rio, but the meet was moved this year. The Santos Dumont Water Park hosted the Jose Finkel Trophy last year.

Last Tuesday, the meet got off to a rough start when a broadcasting drone hit a bird and fell into the Santos Dumont Water Park during the opening prelims session. Fortunately, no one was hurt as the swimmer competing were at the opposite end of the pool.

Later that day, 100-meter breaststroke champion Jhennifer Conceicao and third-place finisher Ana Carolina Vieria reportedly got into a physical altercation after their podium celebration. Conceicao filed a police report against her Pinheiros club teammate after the incident alleging that Vieria attacked her from behind and slammed her face into a railing.

According to the CBDA Athletes Commission, other issues with this year’s meet included an inadequate warm-down pool that exceeded temperature limits as well as a faulty scoreboard.

“In addition to harming the athletes’ performance, swimming was embarrassed on national television and may have lost public support and sponsors with what happened here in Recife,” the CBDA Athletes Commission wrote. “If we want to upset the main powers of world swimming, a lot needs to change and we can no longer go through situations like the ones that happened in this Brazil Trophy.”

The letter went on to add that the CBDA is behind its peers in terms of Olympic planning.

“While other teams already have their plans announced for the 2028 Olympic cycle, here in Brazil we have neither the headquarters of Finkel nor the dates of the 2024 Olympic Trials defined, preventing the planning of the final stretch of the cycle from being carried out,” the CBDA Athletes Commission wrote. “Planning, organization and respect is all we need. With that in mind, the results will certainly be even better than those already achieved by all of us.”

After the meet wrapped up, the CBDA relented on its lofty relay standards and made plans to send swimmer to all eight relays after only the women’s 800 free relay met the initial marks.

Before the meet, CBDA president Luiz Fernando Coelho sounded confident that holding the Brazilian Championships at Santos Dumont Water Park would be smooth sailing.

“Recife and the Santos Dumont Water Park were impeccable in terms of organizing competitions,” Coelho said. “This, of course, gives us the security that our main event will be played in a very good pool, with a good structure of hotels, displacement and everything that the teams need to have their best performance inside the pool.”

Check out the full statement from the CBDA Athletes Commission below:

Translated: