Jhennifer Conceicao Files Police Report After Podium Altercation at Brazilian Champs

Brazilian media is reporting that Jhennifer Conceicao‘s family has filed a Bodily Injury Report at the Boa Viagem Police Station after allegedly being attacked from behind by Pinheiros club teammate Ana Carolina Vieria near the podium for the women’s 100-meter breaststroke at the 2023 Brazilian Championships on Tuesday.

Conceicao won the 100 breast in 1:08.10, celebrating by a putting a finger to her mouth to silence the naysayers, while Vieria placed third in 1:08.53. As reported by SwimSwam on Thursday, Conceicao and Vieria have reportedly had their disagreements in the past, and train under different coaches despite both being members of Pinheiros.

According to ge.globo, Vieria wanted to leave the post-race celebration, which included commemorating Pinheiros’ podium sweep with a video, because she still had to contest the 400 freestyle relay. After she was called back to the group and words were exchanged, Vieria reportedly waited for Conceicao to turn around, pulled the 100 breast champion’s hair, pushed her, and slammed her face into the railing. Conceicao was also left with a bump on her neck from Vieria’s scratches.

Brazilian Confederation of Water Sports (CBDA) opted to let them finish the Brazilian Championship meet without immediate repercussions since it was their first incident, but the organization referred the case to the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) for further examination.

If Vieria were to be suspended for her role in the physical altercation earlier this week, it would deal a blow to Brazil’s hopes of qualifying its 4×100 freestyle relay for the 2023 World Championships next month in Fukuoka, Japan. Vieria is the second-fastest Brazilian in the 100 free this year after earning a runner-up finish at the Brazilian Championships in 54.77, right behind Stephanie Balduccini (54.61). At last year’s World Championships, Vieria led off Brazil’s 4×100 free relay with a 54.78 split, helping the quartet place 6th in the final.

The potential absence of Vieria would mean that Giovanna Tomanik Diamond (55.60) would be next up to fill on the relay, likely adding about a second to Brazil’s time. With Vieria eligible, Brazil’s hypothetical 400 free relay team would include Balduccini (54.61), Vieria (54.77), Gabriela Marie Albiero (54.93), and Celine Souza Bispo (55.49).

Revsticky
4 minutes ago

Sounds much worse than the slap originally reported

The unoriginal Tim
23 minutes ago

Good for her.

