Former Northwestern Swimmer Battling Leukemia Gets Assist from Twin Brother

Ryan Tate, a former butterfly specialist at Northwestern University from 2015-19, has been undergoing intense chemotherapy since being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in January. But he’s not in this fight alone.

His twin brother, Sean Tate, started a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses that has already raised nearly $15,000 of its $50,000 goal in less than a week thanks to almost 150 donations. What’s more, after recently learning that Ryan is now in remission, Sean volunteered to be the donor for his bone marrow transplant scheduled for later this month.

“Ryan was a fierce competitor in the pool and is taking that fierceness to the cancer,” Sean wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Even when he lost his trademark curly hair, had to manage diabetes, and became unable to play the piano due to chemo side effects, Ryan remained resolute. In his words: ‘I just want to get this done.'”

After graduating from Northwestern, Ryan moved to France and worked as an English teacher. Sean also swam collegiately, graduating from Duke as the school record holder in the 100 IM (51.11). Sean now works as the program coordinator for Duke’s Athletic Civic Engagement Program.

You can read the full GoFundMe description from the Omaha natives below: