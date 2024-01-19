Brazilian Freestyler Alessandra Ren Commits to St. Bonaventure for 2024-2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Freestyler Alessandra Ren, a native of Canoas, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, has committed to join the St. Bonaventure class of 2028 and plans to major in computer science.

A member of the Grêmio Náutico União swim club, Ren also played high school volleyball and handball. She told SwimSwam:

I am happy to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at St. Bonaventure University for the class of 2028! Happy to be a Bonnie

At the Brazil Youth Games in September, organized by the Brazilian Olympic Committee and conducted in long course, Ren was the champion in the girls’ 800 free (9:26.61) by more than six seconds. She was also runner-up in the 400 free (4:36.49) and placed 3rd in the 1500 with a personal best time of 18:02.50.

The Youth Games debuted a 3K open water mixed relay in 2023. Ren, along with Matheus Cunha, secured the inaugural bronze (37:35.30) for Rio Grande do Sul, the southernmost state in Brazil. The field was made up of 20 teams, each representing a state.

Top Times

Event LCM Best SCM Best SCY Conversion 100 free 1:00.71 59.72 53.25 200 free 2:08.70 2:06.94 1:53.06 400 free 4:29.78 4:26.36 5:02.27 800 free 9:23.00 9:12.18 10:30.81 1500 free 18:02.50 17:45.00 17:38.64

St. Bonaventure, located in Saint Bonaventure, N.Y., is a NCAA DI program and member of the Atlantic 10 Conference. At the 2023 A-10 Championships, the St. Bonaventure Bonnies finished in 9th place out of 11 teams.

Senior Maria Mangini was the only 1500 free entry for St. Bonaventure at the conference championships, and she finished in 33rd (18:41.69). Ren’s best converted time (17:38.64) would have placed 25th.

In fact, Ren’s best converted 1650 and 1000 would have led the roster in 2022-2023, and they lead the roster for this season so far as well.

While the A-10 Conference Championship does not include the 1000 in its program, the event is contested during St. Bonaventure’s dual meets.

Joining Ren in the 2024-2025 recruiting class is Phoebe McClaren from Boulder City, Nev., who is stronger as the distance goes up as shown by her best times in the 1650 (17:02.08), 1000 (10:13.16), 500 (4:58.64), 200 (1:54.33), and 100 (54.63) free.

Together, they are poised to make an impact in the distance events for the Bonnies.

The rest of the recruiting class is strong in the free events as well. It includes sprinter Hana Wienckowski from Long Grove, Ill., mid-distance specialist Caroline Murray from Caldwell, N.J., and diver Madeline Kline from Salisbury Mills, N.Y.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.