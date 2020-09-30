Blake Pieroni Swims 1:32 in 200 Free at Indiana Pro Race Day (VIDEO)

Indiana Pro Race Day

September 30, 2020

Counsilman Aquatic Center, Bloomington, Indiana

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

A group of 8 Indiana pro swimmers, 4 American and 4 international, suited up on Wednesday for some speedwork at the Counsilman Aquatic Center.

While not a formal or sanctioned meet, this is the closest we’ve gotten to seeing full-speed racing from one of the country’s top pro groups in over 6 months.

FORMAT

Racing began at 9:15, and each participant swam a race approximately every 20 minutes. Each swimmer swam a different set of either 3 or 4 events, with the whole session lasting about an hour.

Racing was in short course yards.

Lilly King and Cody Miller raced head-to-head in a 50 breaststroke ‘skins’ event. That racing, done at the end of their days, was designed to simulate the effort needed for the ‘skins’ event as part of the International Swimming League.

After about a 10 minute break, the pair each swam a series of three 50 yard breaststrokes, with about 3 minutes in between each swim.

Last season in the ISL, the ‘skins’ events were all held in freestyle; this year, the team that wins the 400 medley relay gets to choose the stroke for the ‘skins’ event. King is swimming for the Cali Condors this season, while Miller is sitting the season out upon expectation of the birth of his first child next month.

Results

Blake Pieroni

200 free – 1:32.79

50 free – 19.7

400 medley relay (freestyle leg) – 42.8

Zach Apple

100 free – 41.9

50 free – 19.6

400 medley relay (backstroke leg) – 48.3

Cody Miller

100 breast – 51.9

400 medley relay (breaststroke leg) – 52.5

50 breaststroke ‘skins’ – 24.5/24.7/24.5

Lilly King

100 breast – 57.4

300 breaststroke relay (flat start) – 58.4

50 breaststroke ‘skins’ – 27.2/26.8/26.2

Iago Moussalem

400 medley relay (butterfly leg) – 47.5

Bailey Andison

300 breaststroke relay (rolling start) – 1:01.8

Laura Morley

300 breaststroke relay (rolling start) – 1:02.8

Youssef El Kamesh

100 breaststroke – 55.1

Annie Lazor, originally scheduled as part of the group, wound up doing a different workout.

Race Videos

Analysis

The highlight of the day has to be Lilly King‘s performance in the ‘skins’ races. While a 57.4 is a career highlight for most swimmers, by her standards, it’s a swim she’s repeated many times in her life.

But to go 27.2/26.8/26.2 at the end of that run, from a flat-start, is a big confidence booster for her heading into the ISL. Last season, she was undefeated in ISL racing, which earned her a $15,000 bonus.

This included the Cali Condors’ 400 medley relays, which won at all 4 of the team’s meets, including the Las Vegas finale.

With their main competitors in that relay the London Roar being decimated by the Swimming Australia athlete ban (all 4 of their “A” medley relay swimmers from last season are out of the season or on other teams), and the Condors returning all but anchor Mallory Comerford (and having plenty of options to replace her), the team could win a lot of medley relays this year as well.

If they do, choosing King and the breaststrokes as the women’s ‘skins’ race is their only logical choice, given her dominance throughout the season. In fact, the Condors also have on their roster Molly Hannis, who coupled with King in Las Vegas for a 1-2 finish in the finale, more than half-a-second ahead of the next closest competitor.

The other big swim of the day was the 1:32.79 in the 200 yard free by Blake Pieroni.

For starters, it was under his target time of 1:33.3 that forces Indiana assistants Luke Ryan and Cory Chitwood race in a 200 free next week.

It was also his fastest time in the 200 yard free since setting the NCAA and U.S. Open Records in that event at the 2018 NCAA Championships, as most of his focus has turned to long course and short course meters as a pro.

That’s a good windup for him as he too prepares for the upcoming ISL season, which begins in mid-October. He’ll represent the Toronto Titans this season.

Race Video: