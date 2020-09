India Me Pools Ho Gye Open, Unlock 5.0 Ki Guidelines Jari-Indian Swimming News

Indian Swimmers Ke Liye Behad Khus Karne Wali News Aa Chuki Hai. Unlock 5 Ki Guidelines Aa Chuki Hai Jisme Clearly Mention Kiya Gaya Hai Ki October Se India Me Swimmers Ko Practice Karne Ke Liye Pools Ko Partially Open Kar Diya Jayega.

Ministry Of Home Affairs Ne Btaya Hai Ki 15 October Se Unlock 5 Ko Shuru Kar Diya Jayega. Halaki Desh Me COVID Ke Case Kam Nahi Ho Rahe Hai Lekin Ministry Ne Btaya Hai Ki Wo Kuch Restrictions Ke Sath Unlock 5 Ko Shuru Kar Rhe Hai Jisme Phle Se Jyada Relaxation Di Ja Rhi Hai.

“Swimming Pools Being Used For Training Of Sportspersons Will Be Permitted To Open, For Which The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) Will Be Issued By Ministry Of Youth Affairs & Sports (MoYA&S)”

Wo Swimming Pools Open Kar Diye Jayenge Jaha Swimmers Ko Training Di Jayengi Jiske Standard Operation Procedure(SOP) Ministry Of Youth Affairs & Sports(MoYA&S) Dwara Jari Kar Di Jayegi. And Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra Me Lockdown 31 October Ke Liye Jari Rhega.

Srihari Nataraj (100m Backstroke), Kushagra Rawat (400m, 800m, And 1,500 Freestyle) Aur Sajan Prakash (200m Butterfly) Ne Aqua Nation Swimming Academy (ANSA) Jo Ki Dubai Ke Al Jaddaf Area Ke Swiss International School Mei Practice Start Kar Chuke Hai. Olympic Qualidication Ki Intensive Two-Month Training Coaches, Pradeep Kumar, Aur AC Jayarajan Ke Under Mei Start Ho Chuki Hai.

In Teeno Swimmers Ke Paas ‘B’ Qualifying Time Hai, But Unke Paas 10 Months Se Kam Ka Time Hai ‘A’ Grade Time Ke Liye Aur Tokyo Olympic Mei Apna Spot Fix Karne Ke Liye.

6 Swimmers Jinhone Olympic Ke Liye B Qualification Hasil Kiya Hai-

Virdhawal Khade (50m Freestyle) Srihari Nataraj(100m Backstroke) Kushagra Rawat(400m,800m,1500m Freestyle) Sajan Prakash(200m Butterfly) Aryan Makhija(800m Freestyle) Advait Page(800m Freestyle)

