Badger Swimmers Shine At Dual With BGNW Marlins

2020 MR BGNW and BAD Senior Dual

September 25, 2020

Mount Kisco, NY

Trotta Millenium Pool

Meet Results (PDF)

The Badger Swim Club and BGNW (Boys & Girls Club of Northern Westchester) Marlins squared off in a short course yard dual meet on Friday in Mount Kisco, NY., yielding some impressive swims across the board.

Among those posting multiple victories in impressive fashion was 17-year-old Badger swimmer Vanessa Chong, who claimed the girls’ 100 fly (55.61) and 200 fly (2:00.25). Her 200 performance was just three-tenths off her lifetime best of 1:59.96.

Chong also placed second in the 400 IM in a best of 4:24.79, with Hana Shimizu-Bowers, competing unattached, winning in 4:21.46. Shimizu-Bowers holds a PB of 4:19.88 from December of 2019. The 16-year-old also won the women’s 200 free in 1:51.26, just over a second off her best of 1:50.09.

Another 17-year-old from Badger, Joy Jiang, was second to Shimizu-Bowers in the 200 free (1:51.95) and also the runner-up to Chong in both the 100 fly (56.09) and 200 fly (2:00.79). Jiang’s current best times sit at 1:50.99, 55.10 and 1:59.51, respectively.

In the girls’ 500 free, it was a Badger 1-2 from 16-year-old Kristin Cornish (4:53.47) and 17-year-old Orla Egan (4:54.63).

The top performer for Westchester was Sabrina Johnston, who won the girls’ 50 free (23.64) and 200 IM (2:04.69). The 16-year-old’s performance in the 200 IM was a lifetime best, while her 50 free was just over two-tenths off her PB of 23.41 from last December.

On the boys’ side, 17-year-old Badger swimmers Justin DiSanto and Hunter Kim both produced some impressive best times.

DiSanto took the 50 free (21.60) and 100 breaststroke (58.46), while Kim won the 400 IM by almost 22 seconds in 3:58.48.

Their teammate Matthew Fenlon won three events: 100 fly (50.30), 200 fly (1:46.94) and 200 IM (1:52.16), though he was relatively far off his quick lifetime bests of 47.26, 1:42.53 and 1:47.74.

Two days later, some of the same athletes were back in action in a tri-meet, which results you can find here.

Johnston had another strong performance, winning the girl’s 15-18 200 free (1:52.21) and 100 fly (56.28), not far off her bests of 1:50.95 and 55.96.

13-year-old Claire Weinstein of the Westchester Aquatic Club won the girl’s 13-14 200 free in a new best time of 1:49.61, well under Johnston’s winning time in the older age group, and also topped the field in the 100 free (53.07).