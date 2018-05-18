Blake Pieroni Describes Stand Up Set with Zach Apple (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 100 FREE FINAL

Going up against a loaded field many thought Nathan Adrian‘s 100 freestyle unbeaten streak in the Pro Swim Series was in jeopardy tonight, but he proved he’s still the man with a very impressive swim of 48.69. The Cal Aquatics swimmer was out fast in 23.35, flipping first by nearly three tenths, and then only extended his advantage coming home in 25.34.

Indiana’s Blake Pieroni was a tick off his morning swim for 2nd in 49.13, and Justin Ress managed to close better than his teammate Ryan Held to take 3rd in 49.18 to Held’s 4th place 49.54. The two had identical opening 50s of 23.74. Zach Apple was also sub-50 in 49.91 for 5th.